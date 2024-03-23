Guyana edged out of Pan Am Indoor Hockey Cup

…narrowly defeated by USA in 3rd-place match

Kaieteur Sports – The conclusion of Guyana’s journey at the Pan Indoor Hockey Cup was filled with suspense as they secured a fourth-place finish in Alberta, Canada.

Advancing to the semi-finals of the five-team tournament ahead of Canada due to a superior goal difference, Coach Shane Samuels’ team faced unexpected challenges.

In the third-place play-off against Argentina, the Guyanese men endured a tough 40-minute battle, ultimately ending with a 10-0 score-line.

Forced into the third-place decider against the USA, who narrowly lost 5-4 to Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana showed resilience in a game many believed they should’ve won.

However, missed opportunities haunted Guyana in their clash against the Americans, resulting in a narrow 4-5 loss.

Aroydy Branford, one of the tournament’s top scorers, contributed with two goals in the 37th and 38th minutes, while Jamarj Assanah (25) and Tahrea Garnett (11) added to the tally.

USA’s goals came from Ajai Dhadwal (1), Kai Kokolakis (9, 36), Kei Kaeppeler (24), and Jeroen Dijkema (34).

Despite the loss, Guyana showcased their attacking prowess, scoring more goals (5) against Argentina than any other team in the tournament.

The team is set to return to Guyana this weekend and will resume competing with their respective clubs under the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB). (Rawle Toney)