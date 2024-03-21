Sinclair half-century, headlines opening day for Harpy Eagles, as Windwards trail by 296 runs

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 5… GHE vs. WIV Day 1

– GHE (1st innings 308 all out) Sinclair 74, Anderson 48, Motie 46

Kaieteur Sports – A string of scores led by Kevin Sinclair’s crisp half-century, gave the Guyana Harpy Eagles a 296-run lead over Windward Islands Volcanoes, following a tense opening day at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

The champs came out with another confident batting approach in the 1st innings, posting 308 all out after 80.5 overs led by in-form all-rounder Sinclair, who scored a brisk 74 off 102.

The right-hander punched 10 fours and a six, finding help from vice-captain Kevlon Anderson (48).

However, it was a robust knock of 46 off 43 with three fours and three sixes from Test left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie which propelled Guyana late on the opening Day.

The Harpy Eagles bowlers showed their worth, signaling a more solid lower-order batting unit with Veerasammy Permaul (30), Nial Smith (20) and Ronaldo Alimohamed (22) exhibiting great maturity as they stabilized the tail-end.

Windwards leg-spinner Darel Cyrus was the difference-maker, snatching 5-67 from only 12.5 overs, picking up wickets and breaking the important partnerships before they could grow.

Other contributions came from pacer Shamar Springer (2-75) and spinner Darius Martin (2-63) who helped chip away at the Guyanese.

At stumps on day 1, the Volcanoes were steady on 12-0 with openers Kimani Mileus (9*) and Jeremy Solozano (1*) tasked with a lot of work to do on day 2.

Batting first, Guyana endured a decent morning session, losing two wickets by the time lunch arrived, as they went in on 62-2.

Matthew Nandu (25) looked polished as usual, hitting three fours but gave his wicket away cheaply out caught off the bowling of Martin.

Springer removed an uncomfortable looking Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a 66-ball 13, leaving Anderson and Tevin Imlach (11) with responsibility of controlling the afternoon sessions.

Martin then trapped the Guyana captain lbw following the resumption of play, leaving Anderson to team with fellow Berbician Sinclair.

The duo worked the opposition bowlers as they took Guyana’s score into the hundreds and eventually both batsmen looked set for big scores.

However, the Eagles vice-captain, who by then had 6 fours and a six to his name, looked to get to his half-century with a heave through mid-wicket, only to have his middle stumps rocked by Cyrus.

Kemol Savory (3) didn’t hang around either as Cyrus soon had him trapped LBW. Sinclair and Permaul joined forces and after reaching his fifty, Sinclair seemed on course to another three figure score this season but had his journey cut short when Springer served up a beauty to castle the stumps of the West Indies all-rounder.

The lower-order batting resistance provided by Permaul, Motie and Smith pushed Guyana to another big first innings score.

Motie found support from Permaul before he was dismissed by Larry Edward (1-46), before forming a nice bonus partnership with Smith who showed his class with the bat, before he too was bowled by Cyrus.

Cyrus then served up another golden ball, this time depriving Motie, who played an excellent lower-order innings, of a possible fifty, when he was out caught by Alick Athanaze; 4 short of his milestone.

Action continues from 10:00h today.