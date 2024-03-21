Govt. harassment of journalists raised at U.N.

Kaieteur News – During the Government of Guyana’s appearance before the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee (CCPR) on Wednesday, concerns over harassment of media workers were raised, questioning the administration’s commitment to press freedom.

“The state party indicates in its report that its officials do not harass media workers critical of the government. However, the committee is aware of credible reports of such harassment,” said Committee member Laurence Helfer. Helfer made reference to an April 2023 incident involving two of Kaieteur News journalists, which occurred during President Irfaan Ali press conference at the Leonora Track and Field Centre in West Coast Demerara. Helfer said, “This includes incidents involving senior government officials. For example, journalists affiliated with Kaieteur News…that were heckled by government supporters at an April 2023 presidential press conference.” KN’s journalists faced criticism from the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) party supporters when posing challenging questions to President Ali.

The Committee member cited reports which indicate that government officials are often intolerant of journalists who question the government’s policies, especially in relation to the extractive sector. The Committee expressed further concern over reports of surveillance of journalists and media workers, including the government’s use of spyware to monitor them. “Will the state party, please comment on these reports. In addition, please indicate what measures the government is taking to prevent harassment against media workers and human rights defenders,” Helfer said.

In addition to the cases cited by Helfer back in April 2023, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) had cause to issue a strong statement of condemnation against attacks on Kaieteur News’s Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot. Handlers for the Facebook page, “Live in Guyana,” which is associated with officials including a minister had attacked Bagot’s professional integrity with wicked insinuations not worth repeating, all while demeaning her for the critical reportage she has done on the oil industry and other matters. GPA said then it was not the first time the Facebook medium had attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy. It said, “This page is believed to be operated by political operatives associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party and its content follows closely on the heels of questions that senior leaders of the incumbent administration find objectionable.”

The GPA said it remains in contact with several regional and international organisations and has placed its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern. The association further urged for international assistance to “fight this harassment of media operatives in Guyana.” The association also stated that it will endorse any effort by media operatives to have the Guyana Police Force investigate the violation of the Cyber Crime Act, as well as the violation of the rights of women by the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

The GPA also publicly sought the solidarity of women’s organizations in condemning this most recent dastardly attack against a female member of the media corps. The GPA said too that it regards such acts as not only an attempt to harass the media from asking searching questions, but also a form of intimidation that ultimately endangers the lives of media operatives by those who may feel emboldened by such posts. With a significant majority of media workers being women, the GPA urged all media workers to ensure that the leadership of their bodies is always in a position to defend their collective rights locally, regionally and internationally.

Meanwhile, in her response to the committee, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, leading the Guyanese delegation stated government’s inability and unwillingness to respond to matters concerning private businesses, such as media houses. She said the issues being raised here about matters that relate to private business such as the media houses, the government is unable and unwilling just to respond on issues that relate to private companies and the business of those private companies at this forum.”

Regarding press harassment, Teixeira said these are matters that have caused a public outcry, including by the government. However, in relation to the incident involving KN’s journalists, she said, “the issue that has been raised here, about a press conference by the President, unfortunately doesn’t reflect correctly what happened. We have been asked by the IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) to answer and we have and we are awaiting their response to our answer.” On April 2, 2023, Kaieteur News reported that President Ali called an urgent press conference at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, where the government had hosted a two-day outreach. There were several tents set up at the venue to address the concerns of citizens from the respective government agencies, including the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Ministry of Public Works and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

Notably, the persons who were at the outreach joined the tent in which the President decided to host his media. This atmosphere was unwelcoming to members of the press who were subjected to heckling from the supporters of the ruling PPP party particularly when challenging questions were asked of the Head of State. While the journalists faced criticisms from persons in the crowd, President Ali’s response was welcomed with a round of applause by the crowd. Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall had said it was utterly disrespectful for the President to invite the media to a press conference at a venue flocked by his supporters in his home village.