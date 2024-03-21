Bids open to further develop LBI housing area

Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) intends to spend an additional $419 million on infrastructural works for new housing areas in La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD).
At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was disclosed that five contractors have applied to execute the projects.
Kaieteur News understands that infrastructural works in the new housing areas include roads, bridges, culverts and electrical networks. These works are being done so as to pave the way for the construction of new homes in the area.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Central Housing and Planning Authority
Infrastructure development works at La Bonne Intention (LBI), Phase 3, East Coast Demerara.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Asphalting works (Phase 4) at the Synthetic Track at New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of Indent supplies.
Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of office furniture.
Office of the President
Procurement of vehicles for the OP.
Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)
Upgrading of Duck Holding Area at Mon Repos.
Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries Department
Procurement of one new hydraulic excavator for the Brackish Water Shrimp.
Audit Office of Guyana
Provision of Audit Services.
National Data Management Authority (NDMA)
Procurement of fibre tools and materials for the NDMA.
Supreme Court of Judicature
Supply and installation of one new 80KVA diesel generator with automatic changeover switch.
