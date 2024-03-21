Bids open to further develop LBI housing area

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) intends to spend an additional $419 million on infrastructural works for new housing areas in La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was disclosed that five contractors have applied to execute the projects.

Kaieteur News understands that infrastructural works in the new housing areas include roads, bridges, culverts and electrical networks. These works are being done so as to pave the way for the construction of new homes in the area.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Infrastructure development works at La Bonne Intention (LBI), Phase 3, East Coast Demerara.

