Petra/Milo U18 School Football kicks off this Saturday

– Team Briefing and Ball distribution happened yesterday

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation conducted its customary team briefing and ball distribution session in anticipation of the upcoming 10th Edition of the Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, scheduled to commence this Saturday. The event took place at the National Library’s Conference Room.

This year’s tournament is slated to begin on March 23rd and will run through to April 28th, featuring participation from 25 schools, with 15 representing the Georgetown district (Region 4). The tournament will encompass two schools from Region #1, two from Region #2, and two from Region #3, alongside one school each from regions 5, 6, 7, and 10.

Defending champions, Santa Rosa Secondary School, are geared up to uphold their title amidst stiff competition from schools such as Waramuri Top Primary, Charity Secondary, Abram Zuil Secondary, Leonora Secondary, L’Avenure/West Minster Secondary, Hope Secondary, President College, Ann’s Grove Secondary, Yaracabra Secondary, Bush Lot Secondary, New Amsterdam Secondary, Bartica Secondary, Mackenzie High, Dolphin Secondary, Marian Academy, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, West Ruimveldt Secondary, Charlestown Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary, South Ruimveldt Secondary, Queen’s College, Bishops High, and North Ruimveldt/School of the Nation.

The 2024 tournament will consist of three preliminary rounds before transitioning into the knockout (quarterfinals) stages. Fixture schedules for the opening rounds will be released today.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, expressed gratitude to teachers, parents, and sponsors for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the success of the tournament. Tournament sponsors, MILO, represented by Massy Distribution, reiterated their commitment to supporting the event for another year, citing the high-quality football showcased throughout the tournament’s history.