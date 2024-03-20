Adidas to sponsor Guyana’s athletics team at Paris Olympics

Latest update March 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Thanks to the intervention of renowned Guyanese sports manager and agent, Cubie Seegobin, global sports brand Adidas will sponsor Guyana’s track and field contingent at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Seegobin revealed that Guyana will be among the 11 countries directly sponsored by the German sportswear company.
While the details and design are yet to be revealed, Seegobin told Kaieteur News, “For the first time, Guyana will be outfitted and equipped as you’ve seen last year at the World Championships and Pan Am Games.”
“We’ve been working feverishly behind the scenes; unconditionally, I’m not looking for anything, we’ve just looking out for our country,” he added.
Seegobin, through his QB Management company, is recognized as one of the top sports managers and agents globally, representing former World and Olympic Champion, Yohan Blake, among others.
The Guyanese sports agent facilitated 16-year-old track sensation Tianna Springer’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas, which he noted directly benefited the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), which has since seen the country’s track and field teams being outfitted by Adidas at the Pan Am Games and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.
“The problem you have, not only in Guyana, but in the Caribbean, is we have people who isn’t progressive. They’re just these big fishes in small bowls and they try to stay in their little cocoons and they guard their little titles…they don’t look at the big picture,” Seegobin added.
He expressed his aspirations to engage President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., in discussions regarding potential areas of collaboration.
Seegobin emphasized that Springer presents Guyana with the opportunity to nurture one of the most promising talents to emerge in recent times.
When asked about Adidas’ decision to sign Springer, Seegobin explained that the renowned sportswear company was proactive in their approach. “They had already assessed her potential, but the challenge lied in reaching out to them. I don’t officially represent Tianna; I simply facilitated the process,” he clarified.
Springer triumphed in the 400m at the Carifta Games, South American U20 Championship in Athletics, and the Youth Commonwealth Games.
She concluded 2023 boasting the fastest 400m time (53.28s) in the Caribbean and Americas, ranking seventh globally among U18 athletes. Additionally, her 23.53s in the 200m in 2023 ranked ninth worldwide.
In 2023, no athlete, male or female, representing Guyana, aside from Emanuel Archibald, achieved more success than Springer. She remained undefeated in the 400m finals throughout the year, while also dominating the 200m in Guyana.
Seegobin disclosed that based on Springer’s outstanding reputation, extensive accolades, and potential, Adidas offered the 16-year-old a professional contract.
However, he advised opting for an NIL deal, stating, “Give Tianna some time. She’s young; let her develop further… There’s no rush; let her enjoy running and have fun. Then, when the time comes and her parents decide whether she wants to pursue college or turn pro based on her progress in training and competition, they can make that decision.”
“She’s a very articulate and confident young lady, so I believe they should allow her to continue developing. With two more years before she can attend a university in America, I suggest letting her performance on the track speak for itself while prioritizing her education. When the time comes to consider turning professional, her parents can make that decision,” stated the QB Management company owner.
He further explained, “That’s why we transitioned from a pro contract to an NIL deal— we wanted to protect her to the point where if she does decide to go to College, she can go legit without no issues. So right now she’s just enjoying what she loves and doing well, and we should continue to let her do so; there’s no rush.”
Seegobin has been working closely with former national athletes and US collegiate coach, Rayfield Beaton, to help the AAG.
“We’re not trying to take credit or take anything away from anybody. We’re just trying to enhance what everyone else is doing by our contacts. I have contacts at all the NCAA schools in America. But for the longest while, no one reached out,” he added.
He commended the AAG’s current administration and president for aligning with his vision for track and field, pledging to collaborate closely with Amanda Hermonstine.
