Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship officially launched

Kaieteur Sports – The much-anticipated Second Annual Easter Floodlight Inter-Club Knockout Football tournament is gearing up for its grand return to the Golden Grove and Paradise grounds on the East Coast of Demerara.

Scheduled to commence from March 22nd and culminating on April 14th, this football extravaganza promises a riveting display of talent and sportsmanship. Organised by Cool Crew Promotion in collaboration with the Paradise Sports Club, this tournament is poised to unite teams hailing from three prominent football associations: East Coast, Berbice, and East Bank Football Associations. As anticipation mounts, the inaugural kick-off is slated to ignite the Golden Grove Community Centre ground on March 22nd.

With over 16 teams poised to compete fiercely, the stakes are undeniably high. The coveted first-place title comes with a substantial reward of $500,000, alongside prestigious medals and trophies. Not to be overshadowed, the second-place team secures an impressive prize of $300,000, while third and fourth place claim $150,000 and $50,000 respectively.

In a bid to commend outstanding sportsmanship, additional accolades await deserving recipients. The Most Disciplined Team will be awarded a total of $20,000 cash prize, while the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will also walk away with $20,000. Furthermore, the Best Goalkeeper and Most Goals awards will each be accompanied by a $10,000 reward.

Injecting a dash of flair into the competition, Mr. Lynton Luke, President of Cool Crew Promotion, unveils an exciting addition to the winner’s circle. During the launch he stated, “In addition to championship prizes and trophies, the triumphant first and second-place teams will be adorned with exclusive accolades. The tournament champions will be bestowed with 20 exquisite 14 Carat Gold blended with Silver championship rings, while the runners-up will receive 20 pieces of Silver rings, commemorating their stellar performances.”

Ahead of the tournament’s commencement, Luke urges participating teams to adhere to punctuality to avoid any matches being forfeited. The action-packed tournament kicks off this Friday (March 22nd) at the Golden Grove ground, with subsequent playing days scheduled on March 24th and 31st at Golden Grove, and at #5 Paradise on March 25th and 30th.

The excitement escalates as the semi-finals unfold on April 7th at Paradise ground, culminating in the highly anticipated grand final showdown on April 14th at the Golden Grove ground for a chance to win Cash and Gold.

Meanwhile, this tournament wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of esteemed sponsors, including, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, the Office of the Prime Minister, MVP Sports, Ancor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Icon Construction, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, and Magnum Brand.