Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Millington bowls Guyana to 7-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago

Mar 18, 2024 Sports

CWI CG United Women’s T20 Blaze…

Kaieteur Sport – A classy spell of spin bowling from Plaffiana Millington gave Guyana commanding 7- wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas yesterday at Warner Park, St. Kitts.

Spinner Plaffiana Millington starred with 4 wickets for Guyana

Spinner Plaffiana Millington starred with 4 wickets for Guyana

Opener Shabika Gajnabi led Guyana’s batting with 24

Opener Shabika Gajnabi led Guyana’s batting with 24

Guyana, despite missing out on the 50 over title won by Jamaica, maintained their dangerous form, specifically with the ball as they steamrolled T&T for just 66 runs in 18.3 overs.

Millington’s magic proved too much for the Trinis, as the off-spinner bagged a record 4-5 from 3.3 overs.  Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Sheneta Grimmond each returned a wicket for Guyana.

Trinidad’s batting was dismal and led to Shunelle Shaw (15), Steffi Soogrim (14) and Samara Ramnauth (12) who were the only double digit scorers.

Guyana opener Shabika Gajnabi hit two fours in her top-score of 24, while Realeanna Grimmond (13) and captain, Shemaine Campbell, who spanked 19 off 9 balls with a pair of sixes and a four, saw Guyana to 67-3 in 11 overs.

The Guyanese will play Leeward Islands on Thursday when Round 2 bowls off.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bully Bad is the New Dancehall Sensation

Bully Bad is the New Dancehall Sensation

Mar 18, 2024

From GT to New Jersey… Kaieteur Sports – There have been many pugilists who have excelled in the fistic sport, retired, and subsequently successfully ventured into other meaningful...
Read More
Santos secures maiden victory – Western Tigers suffer first defeat

Santos secures maiden victory – Western...

Mar 18, 2024

Albouystown, North Ruimveldt victories highlight night two

Albouystown, North Ruimveldt victories highlight...

Mar 18, 2024

Golden Jaguars unveil FIFA Series Squad

Golden Jaguars unveil FIFA Series Squad

Mar 18, 2024

Panthers lead the points table in John Lewis Memorial Sevens tourney

Panthers lead the points table in John Lewis...

Mar 18, 2024

Inaugural One Guyana Inter-Region Ten10 Softball Cup bowls off with Panko Steel Fabrication

Inaugural One Guyana Inter-Region Ten10 Softball...

Mar 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]