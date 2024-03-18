Millington bowls Guyana to 7-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago

Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2024 Sports
CWI CG United Women’s T20 Blaze…
Kaieteur Sport – A classy spell of spin bowling from Plaffiana Millington gave Guyana commanding 7- wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas yesterday at Warner Park, St. Kitts.
Guyana, despite missing out on the 50 over title won by Jamaica, maintained their dangerous form, specifically with the ball as they steamrolled T&T for just 66 runs in 18.3 overs.
Millington’s magic proved too much for the Trinis, as the off-spinner bagged a record 4-5 from 3.3 overs. Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Sheneta Grimmond each returned a wicket for Guyana.
Trinidad’s batting was dismal and led to Shunelle Shaw (15), Steffi Soogrim (14) and Samara Ramnauth (12) who were the only double digit scorers.
Guyana opener Shabika Gajnabi hit two fours in her top-score of 24, while Realeanna Grimmond (13) and captain, Shemaine Campbell, who spanked 19 off 9 balls with a pair of sixes and a four, saw Guyana to 67-3 in 11 overs.
The Guyanese will play Leeward Islands on Thursday when Round 2 bowls off.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 18, 2024From GT to New Jersey… Kaieteur Sports – There have been many pugilists who have excelled in the fistic sport, retired, and subsequently successfully ventured into other meaningful...
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development spree. It has initiated major... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]