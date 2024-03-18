Millington bowls Guyana to 7-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago

CWI CG United Women’s T20 Blaze…

Kaieteur Sport – A classy spell of spin bowling from Plaffiana Millington gave Guyana commanding 7- wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas yesterday at Warner Park, St. Kitts.

Guyana, despite missing out on the 50 over title won by Jamaica, maintained their dangerous form, specifically with the ball as they steamrolled T&T for just 66 runs in 18.3 overs.

Millington’s magic proved too much for the Trinis, as the off-spinner bagged a record 4-5 from 3.3 overs. Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Sheneta Grimmond each returned a wicket for Guyana.

Trinidad’s batting was dismal and led to Shunelle Shaw (15), Steffi Soogrim (14) and Samara Ramnauth (12) who were the only double digit scorers.

Guyana opener Shabika Gajnabi hit two fours in her top-score of 24, while Realeanna Grimmond (13) and captain, Shemaine Campbell, who spanked 19 off 9 balls with a pair of sixes and a four, saw Guyana to 67-3 in 11 overs.

The Guyanese will play Leeward Islands on Thursday when Round 2 bowls off.