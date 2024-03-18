Inaugural One Guyana Inter-Region Ten10 Softball Cup bowls off with Panko Steel Fabrication

Kaieteur Sport – As teams from regions 2,3,4,5,6 and geared to get in action this morning in the inaugural “ONE GUYANA Inter Region Ten10 Softball Cricket Cup” so is Panko Steel Fabrication as the entity has maintained their promise towards the tournament and officially came on board as the title sponsor.

The tournament which is organised by Roraima Community Developers will be played across the regions mentioned from 17th March to 31st March and will now be branded as the Panko Steel Fabrication One Guyana Inter-Region Ten10 Softball Cricket Cup.

CEO of the company Mr. Panko said that he sees this tournament as a grassroots one that will help in bringing our people together through sports. He went on to say that he loves to see people put their differences aside and come together, and this is a tournament for such.

He lamented that the company sees it fitting to support this tournament because it brings the young and old together into the games and not into playing the games alone but also going out at the village level and blending in having a good time by supporting each other.

The CEO said they are very pleased to see the number of teams that will be taking part and implore the organisers to ensure that the tournament runs smoothly and within the confines of the rules that govern local cricket, especially in softball cricket.

In closing the CEO thanked Roraima Community Developers for reaching out to their entity and allowing it to be part of this historic moment as the regions come together as one through sports and promised that as long the tournament is run successfully the company is going to continue its support in the 2nd edition.

He said that Panko Steel Fabrication wishes the teams well and encourages them to play the game to the best of their abilities.

On the other hand, Roraima Community Developers thanked the company for keeping its promise to be onboard. RCD said that although the tournament was put off two weeks back, they have all confident that the company would maintain their pledge and today they publicly made it known that Panko Steel Fabrication upholds their promise.

RCD assured the company that the competitions will be played to standard and all the rules will be in place during the tournament.

RCD thanked the CEO for his support and assured him that this inaugural tournament would be a success and wished his company all the best.

The tournament is said to be the first of its kind and will be played in an open category (age group) with round arm bowling and one-game knock format.

According to the organisers the RCD has teamed up with the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) in running off this Inaugural tournament and will see basic softball cricket rules applied.

Some sixty-four (64) teams across regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 will be participating in the and the regional winners going to battle in the playoffs on the 31st of March at a venue to be named.

The tournament will bowl off this morning in Region 2 and Region 3 at the Zeeburg and Wales Ground, in Region 4 at the Better Hope Community Centre Ground, in Region 5 at the Bath Community Centre Ground and in Region 6 at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground. The Region 10 games will be played on March 24.

The tournament will see regional winners pocketing a cash prize of $80,000 and a trophy. Trophies will be going to the runner-up, best bowler/batsman and man of the final.

According to RCD, at the playoffs the winner will pocket $300,000 and a trophy, Runner Up $80,000 and a trophy, 3rd place $30,000 and a trophy, Man of Series $20,000 and a trophy, Man of Final, Best Bowler and Best in the playoffs $10,000 each and trophy and other prizes for most sixes and wickets in the final will also be up for grabs.

According to RCD, they see this tournament as a grassroots one and in bringing back softball to the village level. Its aim and objectives are to bring our people together.

RDC said the playoffs are set to be an entertaining one as plans are being put in place for live entertainment, steel pan music, dancers, drumming and more for all to enjoy the togetherness.

Supporting the tournament are West Central Mall, Singh Brothers Contracting Services, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, U. Balgobin Electrical and Construction Services, Blue Spring Water, TermineX Pest Control, Money Tree Trading, Amaya Milk Company and Khan’s Transportation and Construction Svs.

The organisers are hoping for full cooperation from the public as they are encouraged to go out and support their teams in the regional competitions. They said that this tournament is being used as a stepping stone in bringing our people together in unity through sports in building “ONE GUYANA”. (Press release)