GCF continues with initiative for Special Education Needs Schools

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation Special Needs Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Education hosted the first teacher’s training session for 2024 at the David Rose Special School on Friday, March 15.

The initiative was spearheaded by Ms. Sabine McIntosh, who heads the Special Needs Committee of the GCF. The training workshop included teachers from multiple special needs schools, such as St. Barnabas Special School, Linden School for Special Children, New Amsterdam Special Needs School, David Rose Special School, Special Needs School, East Bank Demerara, and Ptolemy Reid Complex in Georgetown.

The GCF recognizes the importance of including and equipping educators with the skills necessary to match the various learning levels of young learners with disabilities.

The workshop, which aims to increase knowledge and awareness of chess for children with special needs, will see the game being added as part of regular class activity. Chess helps to develop creativity and problem-solving skills, strategy, and discipline. It teaches children and adults to focus and serves as a social and recreational activity while creating friendly competition. These are real-life skills students can learn and apply in or out of school.

The educators in attendance, some of whom have been part of previous workshops took advantage of the refresher course on training methods for students who require a more hands-on approach. Open discussions among teachers were held on the challenges and progress of chess in the classroom for the schools for special needs students.

The objective was to introduce chess in more schools as an effective form of support education for students with disabilities, on the spectrum, or who have difficulty learning the traditional way.

The GCF would like to thank the David Rose Special School for providing the venue and the Beacon Foundation, who provided meals for the participants and staff.

Special thanks go out to the GCF team of volunteers, who provided invaluable assistance during the workshop.

The GCF is especially grateful to Ms. Sabine McIntosh, who works tirelessly to promote chess within the special needs schools in Guyana.