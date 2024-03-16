2024 Woodpecker Products National Junior’s C/ship concludes today

Fung-a-Fat and Sumner dominate Day Five

Kaieteur Sports – After five days of intense battles at the 2024 Woodpecker Products’ Junior’s National Squash championship, the competition is well poised for an exciting final day, today. Space remains limited as the Guyana Squash Association (GCA) moves a step closer towards selecting a National Junior’s team to participate at the upcoming Caribbean championship scheduled for June.

On Thursday, the Georgetown Club courts were buzzing with 17 matches. Louis Da Silva secured the #1 seed in the Under-17 Boy’s category by taking down Shiloh Asregado (#2 seed) with a fantastic performance, winning 11-7, 11-5, and 11-2.

Earlier, Asregado had beaten Blake Edwards with an 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 victory. Demetri Lowe, Jeremy Ten Pow, and Justin Ten Pow also scored wins in the Boy’s U17 division. While over in the Girls’ category, Safirah Sumner and Kaylee Lowe engaged in a fierce four-game battle, with Sumner emerging victorious by a 3-1 scoreline.

Continuing with the U19 division, there were some surprises as Moharyan Baksh dominated Joshua Verwey in the Boys’ category, winning 11-3, 11-1, and 11-2. Emily Fung-a-Fat outplayed Georgiana Fernandes in a thrilling five-game showdown, winning 3-2 with scores of 5-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9, and 11-8. Meanwhile, Sumner and Lowe faced off again, this time in the U19 division, with Sumner sealing another 3-1 win.

In the U15 category, Emily Fung-a-Fat swept aside Jnae Singh in a straight three-game victory in the Girls’ category. Jacob McDonald faced a tough 3-0 defeat against Ethan Bulkan in the Boys’ U13 clash but bounced back with a 3-2 win over Egan Bulkan. While, Tehani Munroe and Rafael Brathwaite both secured commanding 3-0 wins in the U11 category.

The tournament reaches its climax today at the same venue. The tournament is sponsored by Woodpecker Products and supported by E-Net.