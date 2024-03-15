‘Guyanese Critic’ says not paying the Mohamed’s over $200M

– promises to defend matter in court

Kaieteur News – Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ on social media is saying that he will not be paying the Mohamed’s over $200M which they have demanded from him for alleged defamation character.

On the sideline of an event at the Office of the President on Thursday Rodrigues was asked: “Have you responded to the lawyer’s letter from the Mohamed’s, and are you going to pay them?”

He responded, “I am not paying them anything, when the lawyer do the response, I will send it to you and then we going to court. I am not going to follow up with the letter (they sent), we going to court.” “I talked about it this morning (Thursday) if you watch the morning live, the morning live is about that. I lead out (with) that but as soon as the letter comes, Sanjeev Datadin is preparing the letter, I will send it to you. I will WhatsApp it.”

This publication previously reported that Team Mohamed is demanding that Rodrigues pays in excess of $200 million for defamation. Two letters drafted by law firm Poonai and Poonai were addressed to Rodrigues who is the Director of ‘They Break News.’ According to the letters, the social media commentator used his programme ‘Morning Live with the Critic’ to defame businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed. The letter pointed out that on February 17, 2024 and up to present, Rodrigues defamed the Mohamed’s through Facebook programmes where he publicly uttered and broadcast several untrue and defamatory statements about the businessmen.

The letters noted that these statements and accusations against the Mohamed’s are patently untrue without justification, misleading, defamatory and have caused injury and significant harm to Nazar and his son Azruddin, their good name, reputation and lowered their name in the minds of right-thinking members of society. The lawyer’s letter pointed out that the ‘Guyanese Critic’ has become known for slander.

“In your broadcast, you introduce yourself as the realest thing. Despite this, it seems you have a propensity for disseminating blatant untrue, libelous and fictitious statements without lawful basis or justification that in their natural and ordinary meaning and by way of innuendo, are defamatory to my client and his reputation,” the lawyer’s letters read. It continued: “Further you hold yourself out as a Critic, yet none of your statement is valid or constructive criticism at all. Simply put, none of your statements is real, no matter the decibel you speak and the amount of times you repeat or the amount of vitriol and hate you heap upon my client, his son and family.”

Among other things, Poonai and Poonai is demanding that Rodrigues cease and desist from making or repeating the defamatory statements he publicized against the Mohamed’s on his programme or at any public forum. Further, the lawyers demanded that Rodrigues immediately removes or retracts the statements by offering his unqualified apology to the Mohamed’s. He must also admit that the statements are false and remove the accusatory video from Facebook.

Additionally, the lawyers’ letters demand that Rodrigues pays the Mohamed’s in excess of $200 million each as a compensation for defamation within seven days. Should he fail to comply with the demands of the letter, Rodrigues is warned that legal proceedings will be instituted against him. Kaieteur News contacted Rodrigues for a comment on whether he would be acceding to the demands of the lawyer’s letter. He, however, told this newspaper that he is not interested in settling with the Mohamed’s. “I guess I’ll be seeing them in court,” he stated.