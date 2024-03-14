Man steals Iphone to take care of sick daughter – Court Hears

Kaieteur News – A father of two was on Wednesday ordered to perform community service after admitting in court that he stole an iPhone to help pay the medical bills for his sick daughter.

Forty-seven-year-old Delon James of Lot 448 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown made his first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He is accused of pretending to want a call from Akeela Jordan and then riding away on his bicycle with the phone. James pleaded guilty with explanation to the offence which stated that on March 11, 2024 at Waterloo Street, Georgetown, he stole one Iphone 11 valued $114,000, property of Jordan.

According to the facts presented in court, on March 11, 2024 at about 13:59hrs, Jordan was sitting in the Promenade Gardens, when James reportedly went up to her and requested a phone call. Following his request, Jordan handed over her phone and James right after, jumped on his bicycle and made good his escape. A report was subsequently made and James was later arrested and told of the allegations leveled against him. The facts further related that, James upon his arrest told police that he borrowed the phone and went away with it. Notably, the phone was recovered on him.

During the court proceedings, James expressed his remorse for the offence he committed. He said: “I sorry fuh what I did.” Following that, James told the court that it was out of frustration that caused him to steal the phone. He highlighted that his 13-year-old daughter is currently ill with sickle cells, and he did not have any money. The man claimed that he wanted to sell the phone, so he can acquire money to visit her.

The prosecution had no objections to bail, given the reasons that James did not waste the court’s time; the stolen phone was recovered; he has no antecedents, and his age. However, the prosecutor did suggest to the magistrate that community service should be imposed on James. In light of this, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed James on community service. As such, he is required to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Friday from 09:00hrs – 12:00hrs, commencing on March 15, 2024 and concludes on May 17, 2024. The Magistrate was keen to warn James that if he fails to appear to do community service he will go to jail.