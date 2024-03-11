Latest update March 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Mar 11, 2024 Sports

…Over 60 horses entered so far

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur News- Over 60 horses already entered the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) annual Phagwah Horse Race Meet.

The KMTC, which is one of the premiere horse racing entities in Guyana, has one of the best horse racing facilities in the country.

The entity also holds the distinction of staging exciting and well-organised meets. Horse owners, jockeys and turfites have grown accustomed to the quality races staged that they prepare ardently for the occasion.

The KMTC will stage its annual meet at its Bush Lot Farm Corentyne venue on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

A total of six races are listed for the day with over $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The nation’s best horses are set to grace the starting line for highly competitive races.

The feature attraction pits animals in the ‘C’ and Lower Class over a distance of 1 mile with a first prize of $1M.  This event is sponsored by Metro Stationery and Office Supplies. Among those already entered to compete are Stolen Money, American Traveller, Bechan James, Cremore, Wild Texas Tom and Philin Echo.

The H1 and Lower race over six furlongs for a winning take of $500,000 and a trophy also has a top-notch lineup that includes Supremacy, Amicable Kate and Emotional Damage among others.

There is an increase in prize money for the Three years old Guyana Bred race with over $400,000 and a trophy, which is available for the 7-furlong event.

The animals classified J and K and lower will be competing over six furlongs for a winning take of $300,000 and a trophy.

Horses running in the L class open event over 6 furlongs have a winning take of $200,000 and a trophy compliments of Torginol Paints Guyana Limited.

The race for L non-winners over a distance of 5 furlongs where the winner collects $200,000 and a trophy is sponsored by Mrs. Chan Kennard and family.

Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana will be sponsoring trophies for the outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable.

According to Mrs. Kennard, the track is in excellent condition and an exciting day of racing is anticipated.

With the absence of a functioning Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) the organiser wishes to remind horse owners that the event is being conducted under the aegis of the KMTC.

Interested persons can make contact with Basil Bactowar on 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010, T. Jagdeo on 618-7278 or Isaac Dalloo on 689-0629 for more information.

Race time is 13:30 hrs.

The KMTC is already in budding shape as preparations continue for the highly anticipated event

The KMTC is already in budding shape as preparations continue for the highly anticipated event

 

