Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to 149-run win

GFSCA DCB U19 Inter-Association Super50 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) surged to a commanding 149-run win over East Bank to emerge champions of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) sponsored Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association U19 Inter-Association Super50 Tournament on Saturday.

Alvin Mohabir struck a vital 54 off 48 with 8 fours and two maximums while Mavindra Dindyal (37), Jayden Dowlin (30) and Dave Mohabir (25) helped take GCA to 212-10.

Spinner Krsna Singh continued to impress as he snared 2-40 with Anthony Lim grabbing identical figures (2-40) to emerge as the top bowlers for East Bank.

Seamer Wavell Allen (5-15) put an immediate stop to the East Bank chase while Dave Mohabir returned with the ball to churn out an excellent spell with (4-21), as the two-man show bowled GCA to a commanding win.

The pursuit of an attainable total never materialized as East Bank were woefully shot down for 63 in 23.4 overs with the Lim’s; wicket-keeper Josiah (15) and Anthony (12), the only players to hit double digits.