Dear Editor,
The brutal hacking to death of a son and mother in Saxacalli Mission has produced a hero, in the person of the six-year-old, who witnessed the entire ordeal.
Being left on his own, no doubt terribly traumatised and afraid, he had the presence of mind to think in getting help. Reports are he sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends and this led to a response of law enforcement officers and other persons.
This clearly demonstrated a clear mind and thought process in the face of a calamitous situation. The road to recovery for the little hero will be a long one, but with time, it is hoped this too will pass and can be overcome. My condolences to the grieving family.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
