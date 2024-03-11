Latest update March 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Little hero

Mar 11, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The brutal hacking to death of a son and mother in Saxacalli Mission has produced a hero, in the person of the six-year-old, who witnessed the entire ordeal.

Being left on his own, no doubt terribly traumatised and afraid, he had the presence of mind to think in getting help.  Reports are he sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends and this led to a response of law enforcement officers and other persons.

This clearly demonstrated a clear mind and thought process in the face of a calamitous situation. The road to recovery for the little hero will be a long one, but with time, it is hoped this too will pass and can be overcome. My condolences to the grieving family.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South Dakota Circuit

GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South...

Mar 11, 2024

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is delighted to announce the planned construction of a new spectator pavilion at the South Dakota Circuit, an initiative...
Read More
Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Mar 11, 2024

CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament… Guyana finishes second as T&T claim the title

CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament… Guyana...

Mar 11, 2024

Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to 149-run win

Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to...

Mar 11, 2024

Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC Elite League summit

Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC...

Mar 11, 2024

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah...

Mar 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]