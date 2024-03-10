Chinese Brigade donates US$100,000 in medical supplies to Health Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday received medical supplies valued US$100,000 from the 19th Chinese Medical Brigade team.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony received the supplies at a simple ceremony at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). In attendance were Guo Haiyan, Ambassador People’s Republic of China to Guyana; Dr Zhao Changyong Head of the 19th Chinese Medical Brigade; Dr. Guy Low and other Health Officials.

According to the ministry, the supplies will be distributed to the GPHC, Linden Hospital Complex and New Amsterdam Hospital to offer specialised care in the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology for Cervical Cancer screening.

Among the items donated were an Electronic Colposcope Set, HPV Testing Kits, Plate Sealers, Absorbent Papers, Vortex mixers, an HPV test system along with an HPV collection medium and specimen’s rock.

Minister Anthony in his brief remarks stated that cervical cancer can be prevented by using the HPV vaccine, and announced that his Ministry will be rolling out the programme this year. Further, the Minister said that all regional hospitals will be equipped to screen for cervical cancer.

“The next most prevalent cancer is cervical cancer, and we have in our hands the means of eliminating it from Guyana by using the HPV vaccine. Unfortunately, our coverage for HPV vaccination is relatively low. Therefore, one of our priorities is to implement an aggressive programme to ensure widespread access to HPV vaccination at every health centre. This donation will enable us, for the first time, to introduce HPV testing in the public sector, and we will ensure that HPV testing is available across the country,” the minister explained.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GPHC, Robbie Rambarran, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Medical Brigade team for their unwavering support over the years.