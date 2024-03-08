Unbeaten Guyana looking for 3rd straight win versus defending champs

2024 CWI CG Women’s Super50 Cup…

Kaieteur Sports – A red-hot Guyana women’s team will be seeking their third straight win but against dangerous rivals and defending champs Barbados, when the two lock horns today at the St. Paul’s Sports Complex Ground, St. Kitts.

The Guyanese ladies have been exceptional after winning two straight games against some good competition, making today’s battle a true test of their form, will and momentum gained to date.

Barbados have been dominant as expected, most notably in their last game which was headlined by opener Kycia Knight who missed out on a ton by just 7 runs.

Although Knight led the batting in the last game, the likes of Aaliyah Alleyene, Asabi Callender, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Kyshona Knight and others could be potential game-winners, should Guyana let their foot off the gas; bowling-wise.

Guyana has been batting better with each game, with West Indies player Shabika Gajnabi recording the team’s first fifty in the last game. Captain Shamaine Campbell, who almost scored her first fifty in the previous round, along with the in-form Realanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Sheneta Grimmond and Mandy Mangru have all been showing good signs with the bat.

Barbados will want good things from their pacers in Shamilla Connell, Alleyne and spinner Keila Elliott in particular, all of whom showed good signs in the last game.

The champs will need to be extra wary of the Guyanese bowlers, their spinners in particular who have been the real match-winners for their side.

With spinner Plaffianna Millington looking deadly as the leading wicket-taker to date, her partners in crime Munisar and Niya Latchman have been exceptional in locking down opponents.

With Kacyia Schultz and pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser still yet to hit their strides, Guyana could easily out bowl the champs today and go three up in the competition.

Meanwhile, Trinidad & Tobago will seek to get past the Jamaicans over at the Conaree Sports Club, while Leewards and Windwards battle for Island supremacy over at Warner Park, when Round three’s action continues today across St. Kitts. Action bowls off from 10:00h.