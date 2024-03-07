44 female foreign women rescued at hands of alleged traffickers at Red Dragon club

Kaieteur News – As many as 44 female foreign nationals, who were allegedly trafficked, exploited and abused were rescued by police on Monday at the Red Dragon Night Club.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Monday around 02:30hrs, officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) unit, Trafficking in Person Unit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Ministry of Home Affairs, were dispatched to the Red Dragon Night Club, located on Robb Street, Georgetown, where they conducted a cordon and search operation.

The report related that during the operation, 44 female foreign nationals were discovered and taken into protective care. The victims are currently being offered various care services by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. Notably the GPF has then launched an investigation into alleged acts of trafficking in persons, other forms of exploitation and abuse. The report highlighted also that ranks discovered a .32 Taurus pistol and eight rounds of ammunition on the said premises.

Furthermore, it was stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the GPF, and other anti-trafficking in persons’ stakeholder, will continue to engage the public and monitor such establishments.