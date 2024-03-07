44 female foreign women rescued at hands of alleged traffickers at Red Dragon club

Latest update March 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – As many as 44 female foreign nationals, who were allegedly trafficked, exploited and abused were rescued by police on Monday at the Red Dragon Night Club.
According to a report issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Monday around 02:30hrs, officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) unit, Trafficking in Person Unit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Ministry of Home Affairs, were dispatched to the Red Dragon Night Club, located on Robb Street, Georgetown, where they conducted a cordon and search operation.
The report related that during the operation, 44 female foreign nationals were discovered and taken into protective care. The victims are currently being offered various care services by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. Notably the GPF has then launched an investigation into alleged acts of trafficking in persons, other forms of exploitation and abuse. The report highlighted also that ranks discovered a .32 Taurus pistol and eight rounds of ammunition on the said premises.
Furthermore, it was stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the GPF, and other anti-trafficking in persons’ stakeholder, will continue to engage the public and monitor such establishments.
AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM
Mar 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the KFC Fitness Challenge on March 10 at the National Park, attracting athletes from The Bahamas, Czech Republic, and Suriname. The event, organized by...
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – The public sector can learn valuable lessons from the success of the private sector in leveraging technology.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]