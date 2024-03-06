Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Archery Guyana affiliates new school club

Mar 06, 2024 News

Principal of ISA Academy Mr. Akram Hussain (on left) receives club affiliation package from President of Archery Guyana Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon in the presence of Archery Guyana’s National Coach Mr. Saeed Karim (at right).

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana (AG), the governing body of Archery in Guyana and the sole entity affiliated to World Archery, the international governing body for the Olympic sport of archery, granted affiliate status to “ISA Archers”.

Tuesday saw the monumental partnership being forged as AG’s mandate as a national member association from World Archery continues to administer the sport at a local level.

Archery Guyana has been working to introduce the sport of archery into schools for some time now and have since facilitated the creation of and development of school clubs.

President of AG, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon noted that Archery Guyana from its inception envisioned developing the sport within the school environment with the aim of discovering and encouraging athletes from the primary levels all the way to the university levels.

This ensures the widest possible participation in its effort to find the best Archer to represent Guyana internationally and specifically in the Olympic Games.

Archery Guyana commits to providing the necessary training for instructors and certified coaches, both junior and senior.

With this in mind, Archery Guyana sees archery as an additional event at school sports; Inter-house, Inter-schools and Nationals, thereby fostering a competitive spirit among students and the camaraderie that archery is internationally known for.

Principal of ISA Academy located on East Street, Mr. Akram Hussain expressed his delight in having Archery in his school and welcomed the introduction of this Club.

