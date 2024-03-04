5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT Pepsi U23 team

RHTYSC/Food for the poor/Super Bet tribute to heroes…

Kaieteur Sports As they prepare themselves for Berbice cricket board Dior Bits and Pieces Under 23 cricket tournament final, the RHTYSC Pepsi Under23 team took time out of their busy schedule to host their annual tribute to medical heroes program for staff of the Port Mourant Public Hospital Friday last.

The ceremony launched the RHTYSC tribute to heroes program for 2024 and a total of 60 persons are expected to be honored during the year.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the Pepsi team first hosted their medical tribute program in 2014 and has successfully hosted it every year since. Over the last 10 years, a total of 70 staff of the hospital have been honoured. The idea for this tribute program came about after the secretary was a patient at the public hospital in 2014 and was very impressed with the professionalism of the staff. The objectives of the tribute to the medical workers program are to honor outstanding staff of the hospital, to identify role models for others to emulate and to inspire their entire staff to give their best service to the general public. These honouredwereYonetteSaw of the therapy unit, Greg YawPoter, Melissa Saul Nurse, Diane McDonnell of the dental unit and SitaSookshine of the laundry department. They all receive a super bet trophy of excellence, medals of excellence, frames certificate and a combined $400,000 worth of prizes from the team. Among the gifts that were donated by the club’s partners, Food for the Poor Guyana Inc, were three extra large outdoor swimming pools and two large coolers.

The awardees also received a special collection of prizes in a Mike pharmacy gift package. Foster the former president of Berbice Cricket Board urged the awardees to always strive for excellence and to treat all the persons seeking Medical care with respect and dignity. He noted that the club was very delighted to be a partner with the hospital and pledged that it would continue to assist in the future. Apart from hosting the program, the team has also made numerous donations to the hospital. Among the items donated were exercise equipment, electric fans, office equipment, clocks, food hampers for staff, medical supplies and therapeutic items. The Administrator of the hospital Shaneeza Nabi expressed thanks to the Pepsi team and their management of the rules all to RHTYSC for their continued support. She congratulated the staff on its job well done and urged them to continue working as a collective body so that the residents of Berbice can benefit.

Meanwhile, the club also honored the staff of the therapy unit of the hospital during the ceremony. Each staff member received a trophy and a Mike’s pharmacy gift. The awardees all expressed gratitude to the club and the team while wishing them success on and off the cricket field in the future. The team includes players like Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Matthew Pottaya, Ramzan Koobir, Sohil Mohammed and Ramesh Bharrat. The club officials in charge of the Pepsi team are Robby Kissoonlall, Keith Hicks and Tyrone Pottaya.