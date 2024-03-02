Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

July, Rogers, Sampson and Surinamese Sadhoe shine at GBA Developmental tourney

Mar 02, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) wrapped up its second Developmental Boxing Championship on Thursday at the National Gymnasium with Ryan Rogers, Tiquan Sampson, Dwayne July, and Surinamese Donn-G Sadhoe emerging as standout champions in the Junior’s 51-53kg, Youth 64-67kg, heavyweight 87-92kg, and Schoolboy’s 43-45kg weight classes, respectively.

The final night was a real showdown, especially for Ryan Rogers from the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF). Rogers threw down in the Junior’s 51-53kg final against Issac Ruiz from the Pace and Power boxing gym to clinched the victory.

Tiquan Sampson, another FYF boxer, showed real dominance in the Youth division, taking home the gold against Shemrock Wintz from the New Amsterdam Boxing Academy (NABA). Sampson bulldozed his way to the top, winning all three rounds of the contest.

Dwayne July from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing gym gave us an electrifying performance, locking horns with Surinamese Richard Averd in the heavyweight division. It was a nail-biter, but July secured the heavyweight title, landing some solid punches and taking control in the final round; evenutally winning the contest on points.

Suriname’s young gun, Donn-G Sadhoe, aged 13, was the star in the Schoolboy’s 43-45kg division. He not only won against Joshua Lewis but also displayed a brutal performance against Jaden Fileen in the final. Sadhoe had Fileen on two 8-count stands within the first minute, and Fileen had to bow out due to a mild stress injury from a head blow. Sadhoe claimed victory just two minutes into the fight.

Other notable winners from the two-night event included Drewshawn Willery and Izah Daniels from Pace and Power Boxing Gym, Ronaldo Hunte from the Police (Pol) Boxing Gym, and many more. The Elite division saw impressive wins, with Dexter Wray (Pol), Julian Clarke (GDF) , Septon Barton (FYF), Emmanuel Sancho (Pol), Shaquile Daw (GDF), and Aluko Bess (DGF) taking home gold in their respective weight classes.

On the heavier side, Zidhan Wray of GDF defeated his gym mate Troy Glasgow to the Super heavyweight title, while Emmanuel Pompey stole the show in the International heavyweight matchup, out boxing, outmaneuvering, and outfighting Leandro Dongo of Suriname to claim victory on points at the end of the third and final round.

Meanwhile Ryan Rogers, Tiquan Sampson, Dwayne July and Surinamese Donn-G Sadhoe won the Best Boxer awards in the Junior, Youth, Elite Heavyweight and Schoolboy’s divisions, respectively.

