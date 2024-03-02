Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association members to sponsor Demerara Cricket Board Inter Association under19 championship

Mar 02, 2024 Sports

Ramesh Sunich, owner and Managing Director of Trophy Stall with some of the trophies that will be on offer. 

Ramesh Sunich, owner and Managing Director of Trophy Stall with some of the trophies that will be on offer.

– Trophy Stall delivers on promise

Kaieteur Sports – Members of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will once again sponsor the DCB Inter Association Under19 Cricket Tournament which will commence shortly.

GFSCA is known for pioneering softball cricket in Guyana and overseas. The tournament will involve the five associations, Upper Demerara, East Bank, East Coast, West Demerara and Georgetown and played on a round robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The final will be live streamed across the globe. It is the main yardstick to be used by the selection panel to select the Demerara team for the GCB Inter County Under19 Tournament.

The tournament will be branded Trophy Stall/Ramchand’s Auto Spares/Ariel Enterprise/Rohan Auto Spares/Steve’s Jewelry/Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Cricket Equipment Guyana/General Marines/Terry Mathura and Raj Mathura.

Trophy Stall, with its Head Office located at Bourda Market and several branches around Guyana has provided all trophies and medals to be used as incentives for the tournament. The trophies and medals were recently handed over to the DCB.

Ramesh Sunich, owner and Managing Director indicated that he is impressed with the work of the board and is happy to be given the opportunity to be part of this significant tournament.

The DCB takes this opportunity to say thank you to all the sponsors for coming on board.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 01st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

July, Rogers, Sampson and Surinamese Sadhoe shine at GBA Developmental tourney

July, Rogers, Sampson and Surinamese Sadhoe shine at GBA...

Mar 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) wrapped up its second Developmental Boxing Championship on Thursday at the National Gymnasium with Ryan Rogers, Tiquan Sampson, Dwayne...
Read More
Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association members to sponsor Demerara Cricket Board Inter Association under19 championship

Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association...

Mar 02, 2024

Annual Survival Golf Tournament Tees off this Weekend at the LGC

Annual Survival Golf Tournament Tees off this...

Mar 02, 2024

New Amsterdam Boxing Gym gets gear

New Amsterdam Boxing Gym gets gear

Mar 02, 2024

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s Developmental C/ship off to exciting start

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s...

Mar 01, 2024

Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend Olympic Qualifiers

Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend...

Mar 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]