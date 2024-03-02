Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association members to sponsor Demerara Cricket Board Inter Association under19 championship

Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Members of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will once again sponsor the DCB Inter Association Under19 Cricket Tournament which will commence shortly.
GFSCA is known for pioneering softball cricket in Guyana and overseas. The tournament will involve the five associations, Upper Demerara, East Bank, East Coast, West Demerara and Georgetown and played on a round robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.
The final will be live streamed across the globe. It is the main yardstick to be used by the selection panel to select the Demerara team for the GCB Inter County Under19 Tournament.
The tournament will be branded Trophy Stall/Ramchand’s Auto Spares/Ariel Enterprise/Rohan Auto Spares/Steve’s Jewelry/Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Cricket Equipment Guyana/General Marines/Terry Mathura and Raj Mathura.
Trophy Stall, with its Head Office located at Bourda Market and several branches around Guyana has provided all trophies and medals to be used as incentives for the tournament. The trophies and medals were recently handed over to the DCB.
Ramesh Sunich, owner and Managing Director indicated that he is impressed with the work of the board and is happy to be given the opportunity to be part of this significant tournament.
The DCB takes this opportunity to say thank you to all the sponsors for coming on board.
