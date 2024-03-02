Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

CRG support ceasefires

Mar 02, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

CRG supports having ceasefires in the war currently going on in the Middle East that respects Shabbat. It will ensure that both sides regain an appreciation for Shabbat, and will encourage that no further attacks from both sides occur on this day.

Also, it will allow the region to remember the six-day war of 1967 and the significance of it. We must as a human race embrace the fact that our strength is not in our military, but in the righteousness of our fight.

Returning of the hostages and increasing the respect for life will also remind us all that we should not kill each other. It is time for serious reflection on the value of life and the return towards a path that respects it.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

