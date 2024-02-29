Forde sets sights on Pro-League within two years

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – With ambitions to establish Guyana’s first professional football league within two years, Wayne Forde, president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), officially inaugurated the 2024 KFC Elite League on Sunday evening.

Forde heralded the GFF Elite League as a pivotal moment for football’s growth and development in Guyana.

Serving his third term as head of the country’s football governing body, Forde emphasized the federation’s commitment to enhancing club operations and governance through increased funding, resources, and technical support.

“This is a future in which players will have professional contracts with their clubs and will be handsomely compensated for their work and dedication to improving their craft as footballers,” Forde said.

Highlighting Guyana’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Forde stated, “We have the fundamental building blocks to create the leading professional football League in the Caribbean for both males and females.”

Addressing attendees, Forde expressed gratitude for the collective effort that led to the league’s launch, accentuating the significance of hosting the opening ceremony at Guyana’s first purpose-built National Training Centre, now the official hub of the country’s football.

Forde underscored the importance of the league’s inauguration under the newly installed FIFA-standard flood lighting and scene control systems, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s football history.

Acknowledging FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s support through the FIFA Forward Programme, Forde expressed appreciation for the assistance in developing the National Training Centre and other infrastructure projects.

Forde stressed the need for similar football facilities across Guyana and pledged to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to improve football infrastructure nationwide.

He lamented, “High quality football facilities are the bedrock of our shared aspirations as a nation, to achieve football excellence on the global football stage. My administration will continue to work closely with the Government and State of Guyana and other key stakeholders in pursuit of an aggressive national overhaul of football infrastructure. This I know is well within our means.”

Looking ahead, Forde outlined the upcoming season’s excitement, with 90 highly competitive matches scheduled at the National Training Centre. He encouraged players to capitalize on the state-of-the-art facilities to impress fans and national team scouts.

Forder thanked all football stakeholders, particularly BACIF, NAMILCO, Courts Guyana, Blue Water Shipping, MVP Sports, Guyana Beverage Inc. and premier title sponsor KFC Guyana, pointing out that their investment will fuel countless moments of intense battles on the pitch, exciting victories, heart-breaking losses and many, many captivating stories.