NYSCL Legends crowned Florida Cup champions

– Regal Legends stumble at the final hurdle

Kaieteur Sports – On the hottest day of the Florida Cup, not only because the sun was out but also the action in the middle, it was the day of finals and new champions emerged at Osswald Park, Fort Lauderdale.

In the over-50 category, New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Legends won by a slim margin of four wickets over former champions Regal New York (NY) Hustlers in a transformed baseball field.

Witnessed by a large number of spectators, Regal NY Hustlers crawled to 122 for 8 from their 20 overs. Opener Shameer Sadaloo top scored with a patient 35 from 42 balls (3×4). The NYSCL Legends bowling was steady with captain Nandalall Doodnauth (2/20), Amad Shahzaman (2/27) and Rafiq Sattaur (2/28) prevented the powerful Regal NY Hustlers from getting away.

Opener, Unis Yusuf made 17 while Ramesh Deonarine chipped in with 12. Before the final, Deonarine had 338 runs including 3 half centuries and a magnificent 110. The Essequibian was later adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament and also received a prize for the leading batsman and for scoring a century.

In reply, NYSCL Legends openers dominated the powerplay scoring 40 runs for the loss of only Tony Fernandes for 12. After the fast bowlers went for runs, Yusuf not only got the breakthrough but also stalled the run chase momentarily. However, opener and Player of the Match in the final, Erapali Sahadeo kept his side in the hunt for their first Legends win in a final against Regal Legends in seven attempts. The powerful right hander smacked 5 fours and 5 sixes from 45 balls on his way to 63. When he was dismissed at the end of the 15th over at 98 for 3 there were anxious moments with 25 runs needed from 30 balls.

In the next over, Yusuf sent back Harischandra Sahadeo at 98 for 4 to bring the required run rate to 6. Thakur Kumar (19) and Doodnauth (6) survived some close shaves but eventually snapped Regal Legends’ winning streak of 16 consecutive titles in the final over ending on 123 for 4 for the 6 wicket victory.

Meanwhile, the Over-40 category also crowned a new champion, as Canada Legends (172-3) beat Orlando Masters (171-8) by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare. It was the Canadian Legends fifth attempt at the title. MVP of the tournament, Patrick Rooplall once again led the way with a match-winning 86 (4×8; 6×6) from 56 balls. Rooplall scored two centuries to also end as the leading run scorer.

Orlando All Stars won a high scoring encounter over South Florida Softball Cricket league All-Stars by 54 runs. The visitors stormed their way to 240 for 7 while the home side replied with a spirited effort of 186 for 8. Devon Subhai, the tournament’s MVP also top scored with 66 at the top of the order.

The South Florida Softball Cricket League (SFCL) lead by President Anoop Basdeo came in for a lot of praises for the effective management of the 3-day tournament which attracted 17 teams from Canada, USA and Guyana.

The next international softball tournament will be hosted in New York at the end of June which will be organised by the NYSCL.

The final leg will be the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup in Guyana set for October 11, 12 and 13 which is organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League.