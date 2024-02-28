GBA Development Championship starts tonight

– Surinamese pugilists to ignite two-night event

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Developmental Championship will commence this evening at the National Gymnasium, featuring a touch of international flair with six boxers from Suriname joining the action.

The bouts kick off at 19:00hrs nightly, with ticket prices set at $500 for regular stands and $1,000 for ringside seats.

Competitors Donn Sadhoe (lightweight), Valentino Artist (bantamweight), Tony Lin (welterweight), Richard Everd (heavyweight), Domelzo Schet (middleweight), and Leandro Dongo (super heavyweight) will strive to shine brighter than their Guyanese counterparts in what promises to be an evening of pugilistic excitement.

Having previously competed in Guyana in 2022, the Surinamese boxers are expected to face formidable challenges from representatives of renowned gyms such as the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pace and Power, and Rose Hall Town Jammers.

The tournament will also feature competitions in other categories including schoolboys, juniors, youths, and women.

Technical Director of the GBA, Terrence Poole, will oversee the proceedings.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle emphasised the significance of the Surinamese delegation’s participation, highlighting the programme’s evolution from filling a competitive void to becoming a mutually beneficial platform.

He noted, “Guyana has been a dominant force in the English-speaking Caribbean in boxing, attracting other nations to utilize our shores for training. This initiative further enhances regional awareness and structure, benefiting all involved and reinforcing the international dimension of amateur boxing.”

Ninvalle added, “The presence of foreign talent on local soil provides invaluable international competition for our emerging fighters, addressing a longstanding gap in local boxing. While the professional realm has faced challenges in this regard, the amateur sector has admirably stepped up to the task.”

The competition concludes tomorrow at the same venue.