Homeless man begs Magistrate to send him to jail

Kaieteur News – “I begging fuh a lil sentence my worship,” a 44-year-old homeless man requested of Magistrate Rhondell Weever, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, to answer to a Break-and-Enter charge.

Krishna Singh, who told the court he works as a labourer at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown, is accused of breaking into Bookland Gardens Shed, located at Brickdam, Georgetown, between February 14, 2024 and February 15, 2024, and stealing a quantity of plant pots valued $30,000, razor wires valued $40,000, a quantity of tools valued $20,000, and a tent valued $25,000, all property of Penny Chen.

During the court proceedings, Singh pleaded guilty with explanation; however, his explanation suggested that he was not involved in the crime.

“Mi ain’t know about no stuff my worship, I don’t know what yuh talking about my worship,” the accused said while explaining to the magistrate that he was on the street at the time of his arrest.

Meanwhile, despite his explanation, Singh said, “My worship please give meh a small sentence, give meh and I gon do it.” He added, “I begging fuh a lil sentence my worship.”

Upon hearing this, Magistrate Weever requested of the prosecutor to provide evidential value why the defendant was charged and placed before the court. It was then disclosed by the prosecutor that the police file contained no evidence which tied the accused to the crime.

Further, the prosecutor told the court that the virtual complainant in her statement said, “At no time I saw anyone, when the articles were stolen.”

In light of this, Magistrate Weever placed Singh on self-bail and the matter was adjourned.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on March 18, 2024.