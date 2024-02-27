Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the winners’ trophy; Friendship All-Stars needle Swan for third

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League



Kaieteur Sports – The fifth edition of the National Sports Commission-sponsored Ralph Green/EBFA Under-11 League came to a fitting end on Sunday afternoon at the Agricola Ground with Fruta Conquerors defeating Santos to win the competition.

It was a perfect end to a competition that commenced last year owing to numerous unforeseen challenges but delivered exciting ball play and results amongst 14 teams that had put their hands up for the championship.

When the dust settled, just around 14:00hrs on Sunday afternoon, it was Conquerors who celebrated having got the better of Santos via kicks from the penalty mark, 3-2; this followed a riveting regulation time contest which saw Santos clawing back with an equalising goal in the final minute of regulation time.

Octane Moore it was who momentarily added hope to their quest for the title with a well-executed shot that beat the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, Clive Jacobs. The very evenly contested match-up which saw both teams doing well in offence and defence, produced the first goal with just four minutes to full time.

Dontay Kowlessar rocked the nets for Conquerors to break the deadlock in the 26th minute. The level of exchanges between the two sides was eye-catching in humid conditions and the fans on hands enjoyed every moment of it.

There was only going to be one winner and it turned out to be Conquerors whose players held their nerves to score all three of their kicks, Santos on the other hand, scored two whilst missing a similar amount.

Kowlessar for his consistent performances throughout the League, was named the Most Valuable Player.

In the third-place match, the difference between the two teams, an all-East Bank affair, was the goal scored by Friendship All-Stars Jahfree Davson in just the 4th minute of play. Sawn tried their utmost to find the equaliser but despite their efforts were unable to break down the defence of Friendship whose Christopher Hunte, at 9 years old was named the tournament’s Most Promising Player.

Swan’ Eleon James copped the Most Disciplined Player award, while Conquerors’ Dane Vancooten was the tournament’s Highest Goal Scorer with eight (8) goals. The respective individual awardees which numbered five (5) players, each received a Plaque and a Tablet.

Fruta Conqueror’s Coach, Sampson Gilbert received the Best Coach Plaque while Swan’s Coach, Andre Gonsalves accepted the Team Sportsmanship Plaque for a high level of discipline exhibited throughout the League which was played using the round-robin format in the group stages after which, the top two teams from each of the four groups, advanced to the quarter-finals from which the knock-out format was employed.

At the presentation, Assistant Director of Sport, Franklin Wilson commended the winning team, Fruta Conquerors, losing finalist, Santos as well as the third and fourth placed teams.

“On behalf of Honourable Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, I would like to let you all know that you are all winners. This competition could not have been a reality without you playing and we want to commend you. The Ministry of Sport and by extension the NSC has been privileged to support this competition and the youths of the three Associations that competed.

“We want you to feel assured that this commitment in terms of empowering our young people will continue. I’d also like to commend all the players and officials who received prizes for your outstanding performances which contributed to the success of your respective teams. Each of you in the final four would have walked away with a medal or a trophy to show what you achieved. Best wishes in your future endeavours.”

Each of the fourteen teams was also presented with branded numbered tops inclusive of the goalkeepers. Each team also received two footballs, whilst each Coach also received a jersey.

Apart from the final four teams, the others were Herstelling Raiders, Timehri Panthers, Diamond United, Den Amstel, Samatta Point/Kaneville, Pouderoyen, Eagles of Stewartville, Agricola Red Triangle, Riddim Squad, and Vengy.