Inaugural One Guyana Inter-Region 10/10 Softball Cricket Cup earmarked for March 3

Kaieteur Sports – The Inaugural One Guyana Inter Region 10/10 Softball Cricket Tournament is slated to commence on March 3rd and conclude on March 17.

The tournament will be coordinated by Roraima Community Developers (RCD).

According to the RCD’s Sandra Edwards, the tournament is expected to be one with a difference. She said that coordinators have already been identified for the different regions. She stated that a number of teams have already indicated their willingness to participate in the competition.

The coordinators are presently fine tuning preparations in terms of rules, venues and other logistics.

There are no age limits as the tournament will be played in an open category. It will be a 10 overs a side knock out competition and will use the round arm bowling format.

The organisers stated that they are hoping to use the tournament to help bringing back softball cricket to the villages and to the grassroots level.

According to the RCD, the top teams in each region will be rewarded handsomely with cash, trophies and other incentives.

The winner of the regional competitions will them move on to the national playoff which will see the top teams being rewarded with cash, trophies and other incentives.

For registration teams can contact the regional coordinators, Region 1-Sherlon 668-3657, Region 2-Basil Persaud 610-0842, Region 3 – Mr. Kishan (WCD) 690-7782, Mr. Surijpaul (Wakenaan) 673-7748, Mr. Frank Satnarine (WBD) 615-5343, Region 4 – Mr. Fazal Khan 670-8114 and Mr. Darmin 668-2783, Region 5- Mr. Mahase on 626-1869 and Mr. Chris on 706-7073, Region 6 – Mr. Ryan Ramdass on 627-0704, Mr.Teka 667-4121 or Mr. Omesh Sirikishun on 677-2826.

The RCD can also be contacted on telephone or whatsapp on 657-5612 or via email; [email protected].

The officials are hoping to get full cooperation and use the tournament to bring people together using unity through sports.

A number of companies have already pledged their support towards the tournament. (Samuel Whyte)