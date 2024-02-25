West Indies O60s overcome powerful Aussies but fall short against India

Kaieteur Sports – In their 3rd round encounter at PBEL City, India won the toss and decided to take first strike and posted a challenging 300 for 5 wickets in their allotted 45 overs. Opener Sanjay Beri led the charge with a brilliant 112 off 78 balls laced with 15 boundaries and 5 maximums. Sanjay added 170 for the opening partnership with Pednekar who made 66. After Sanjay left in the 26th over, West Indies pulled things back a bit but dropped too many catches and had several misfields. Sanjay survived a very strong appeal when he was just about 40+ for a caught behind decision and was very lucky to survive as the umpire thought it had brushed the pads. Other useful contributions came from Sam David 32, Emmanuel Benjamin 26 and Balaji 21. Hafiz Mohamed was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 41.

West Indies in reply started very strongly with a 57-run opening partnership between Deonarine Deyal and Mike Heeralall who was the first to go with 29 (5 @ 4s and one six) before in form batsman Roy Singh did not last too long and succumbed at 89 for just 18. Richard Sieuchan then joined Deyal and they proceeded to add 120 runs together in just under 20 overs. Sieuchan fell short of a deserved half century at 48 with 5 fours. Emmerson Jordan was promoted up the order but could not repeat his heroics that he had vs Sri Lanka earlier in the week. He had a massive heave and was comprehensively bowled neck and crop. Skipper Zamin Amin then came to the crease and belted some crisp boundaries (3 @ 4s) and a maximum but lost Deyal at 227 after he had completed his century. Deyal century contained 13 sweetly timed century and a solitary maximum. Wickets then fell regularly and Windies meekly folded at 283 for 8.

In our 4th round encounter, West Indies created probably the biggest upset of the tournament when they convincingly drubbed the undefeated Aussies. The Aussies having won the toss chose to bat. Davis and Watson opened their innings on what was another flat wicket with a very fast outfield. They lost their first wicket at 39 in the 5th over when Davis was struck plumb in front. Two runs later Watson fell the same way for 29 and the Aussies were 2/41. The two Peter’s , Jensen and Judd then took the score to 81 before Jensen fell lbw to a ball that kept low for 27. Wenham fell cheaply playing on to his stumps for 2 and they slumped to 5/95 when McGhee was smartly stumped by Roy Singh for 4.

Pavey and Judd set about rebuilding before Judd fell for 20. And when Pavey fell for 17 they were precariously poised at 7/121 after 23 overs. Credit to the West Indies attack who summed up the wicket and bowled great lines and off pace bowling

Johnston and Blair knuckled down and put together a decent stand of 62 before Blair was caught for 21. Carr fell at the same score 183 after a leading edge leaving us 9 down with 12 overs to go. Phil Jackson then joined Richard Johnston and they took the score to 201 before Jackson was caught in the covers. Johnston remained not out for a gritty 39 and Aussies were bowled out in the 38th over

West Indies then began their reply against the Aussies bowlers, opening with Stuart Ridge and Bobby McGhee. Ridge claimed an early wicket to have the Windies 1/22 However a series of uncharacteristic, dropped catches and a missed run out saw the second wicket put on 117 before McGhee struck to give Australia some hope of a revival with the wicket of Deyal on 139. A wicket to Wenham next over after a smart Jensen catch and the Windies had lost both set batsmen. Mike Heeralall went for a well-played 75off 76 balls with 12 scorching boundaries and a maximum. The score then progressed slowly but surely to 183 before a Wenham one-handed special gave Judd his first wicket with Roy Singh’s wicket. Some near misses followed and when Phil Jackson took a great caught and bowled the Windies still required 18 runs.

Credit to the Windies, they held their composure to get to their target score in the 40th over to record a memorable victory.

Australia still top Group B but must now defeat hosts India on Monday to take top spot and qualify for the semis. It is imperative for West Indies to win their final league match vs Wales on Monday to qualify for the semis also. Hosts India and Rest of the World are now out of contention for a semi-final spot.

Deyal copped his 3rd Man of the match award with his 5 fer and 43 whilst Mike copped the Fighter award. The award for fighter of the team for Australia went to Richard Johnston for his fighting 39 not out.