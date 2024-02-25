Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Alex Thomas as head coach

Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC has announced Jamaican Alex Thomas, as the club’s new head coach head of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League.

Thomas, 41, steps in for Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard, who resigned from his position as head coach of the Vergenoegen-based club.

Thomas brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as head coach for Jamaica Premier League teams Arnett Gardens FC and Molynes United.

In his playing days, Thomas captained Jamaica’s Under-17 team during the 1999 World Cup in New Zealand and was a part of Jamaica’s Under-20 squad that competed in the 2001 U20 Youth World Cup held in Argentina.

He also earned one cap for Jamaica’s senior team under Serbian Coach Bora Milutinovic during the Lunar Cup in China.

Slingerz FC expressed enthusiasm about Thomas’ appointment, citing alignment with the club’s vision. They are confident in his ability to lead them to their second Elite League title.

Thomas will make his debut as head coach on Sunday in the league’s opening match against Monedderlust.

