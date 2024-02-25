Sinclair, Thorne and company pilot Harpy Eagles to commanding 221-run win over WIA

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3 Day 4…

– Thorne (4-49), Sinclair (2-30), Permaul (2-48)

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles snapped their losing streak thanks to a clinical all-round effort led by centurion Kevin Sinclair with help from pacer Isai Thorne and company, who handed the West Indies Academy a 221-run defeat yesterday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

The champs did exceptionally well to rebound from their no-result in the opening round, followed by a horrid loss in round 2; now sealing an emphatic win with almost half of the day left, regaining some of the momentum lost.

Initially, the Eagles were bowled out for 175 in the 1st innings before returning to knock over the WIA in their first innings for just 162.

All-rounder Sinclair slammed his maiden first class ton, a breathtaking 165 not out in the second innings coupled with 58 by Kemol Savory, helping Guyana to a whopping 415-7 in the 2nd innings.

WIA spinner Ashmead Nedd, Guyanese by birth, was exceptional for his team and brilliant against his teammates and father, Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd.

Nedd finished with 5-79 in his second innings spell adding to his sole wicket from the first, ending 6 wickets overall, as he finished on a personal high.

With three wickets left in the tank and more than 200 runs for a win, Guyana kept their stranglehold on the Academy when play resumed on the last day.

Windies U19 pacer Thorne, starred with 4-49 after going wicket-less in the first innings, being the main catalyst behind keeping WIA to a 2nd innings 207 all out, but more importantly a huge win.

Overnight batsman, wicket-keeper Carlton Bowen-Tuckett resisted for some time and would eventually finish on a top score of 65, which anchored WIA on day 4 as he too sought to delay the inevitable.

Bowen-Tuckett, seemingly eyeing three figures, had his plans ruined by veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-48), who accounted for his wicket.

Sinclair (2-30) followed up his heroics with the bat, with some help from Ronaldo Alimohamed and Gudakesh Motie, who grabbed a wicket each, putting the final nail in the coffin to help Guyana regain some confidence.

The West Indies all-rounder Sinclair, finished his MVP match with a total of 6 wickets, having bagged 4-45 in the first innings which initially put Guyana on course for victory.