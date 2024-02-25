Man arrested for Sand Hill Backdam murder

Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – After two years of being on the run, Shawn Thomas called ‘Troy Richards’, was arrested on Friday, after the father of the man he allegedly killed, pointed him out to police at Grill King, on Mandela Avenue.
Thomas is accused of murdering Ray Narain, after discharging a loaded firearm towards him at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven, on September 22, 2022.
Police related that at about 13:30hrs, the victim’s father, Elton Narain who had witnessed the tragic murder of his son, saw the suspect, for whom a wanted bulletin had been issued, at Grill King on Mandela Avenue and alerted the police. Notably, detectives responded immediately and arrested Thomas.
Additionally, police said that Thomas has a commitment warrant for two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.
