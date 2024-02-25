Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man arrested for Sand Hill Backdam murder

Feb 25, 2024 News

Two years later…

Kaieteur News – After two years of being on the run, Shawn Thomas called ‘Troy Richards’, was arrested on Friday, after the father of the man he allegedly killed, pointed him out to police at Grill King, on Mandela Avenue.

Arrested, Shawn Thomas called ‘Troy Richards’

Arrested, Shawn Thomas called ‘Troy Richards’

Thomas is accused of murdering Ray Narain, after discharging a loaded firearm towards him at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven, on September 22, 2022.

Police related that at about 13:30hrs, the victim’s father, Elton Narain who had witnessed the tragic murder of his son, saw the suspect, for whom a wanted bulletin had been issued, at Grill King on Mandela Avenue and alerted the police. Notably, detectives responded immediately and arrested Thomas.

Additionally, police said that Thomas has a commitment warrant for two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Taxi driver shot dead during row over parking

Taxi driver shot dead during row over parking

Feb 25, 2024

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was shot dead early Saturday morning at Alexander Street, Georgetown (in the vicinity of Bourda Market) during a row over a parking spot. Dead is 41-year-old Eon...
Read More
Guyana to take on Argentina and USA on opening day

Guyana to take on Argentina and USA on opening

Feb 25, 2024

Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race set to ignite Rising Sun today

Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race set to ignite...

Feb 25, 2024

Sinclair, Thorne and company pilot Harpy Eagles to commanding 221-run win over WIA

Sinclair, Thorne and company pilot Harpy Eagles...

Feb 25, 2024

West Indies O60s overcome powerful Aussies but fall short against India

West Indies O60s overcome powerful Aussies but...

Feb 25, 2024

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Alex Thomas as head coach

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Alex Thomas as head...

Feb 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]