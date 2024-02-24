Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Kaieteur Sports – As the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) eagerly prepares for the much-anticipated Mashramani Horse Race event this Sunday, February 25, the racing community is buzzing with enthusiasm thanks to a generous donation from Victor Sunich of Trophy Stall (Canada). Sunich has contributed trophies for the Champion Jockey, Trainer, and Owner, adding an extra layer of prestige to an already exhilarating racing spectacle.

The nine-race card promises a pulsating showcase of talent, featuring horses engaged in a thrilling 1,600-metre dash. The challenge is set, competitors must navigate the track twice in the fastest time possible to claim victory and secure the mantle of champion.

The excitement reached new heights last week with the opening of the entry stage. The third race day of the season is set to feature renowned contenders, including the Guyana Cup winner, Easy Time, and the Sprint Classic champion, Spankhurst, headlining the competitive field.

The event has garnered widespread support from horse racing enthusiasts, leading to an expanded pool of jockeys. Notable imports, such as Phil In Echo (owned by Nand Persaud), Stolen Money (from Dennis Deoroop’s family stable), and Bossalina (owned by Deleep Esreepersaud), are set to add an extra layer of excitement to the mix. Slingerz Brazilian-bred El Tarzan and Night Eyes Jessica’s Pride complete the competitive lineup, promising a thrilling display of speed and skill.

The race has been designated as a handicap event, with the highest burden falling on Easy Time, a B3-classified horse carrying a top handicap weight of 126 lbs. This dynamic introduces an intriguing element to the competition, as other runners in the race will carry less weight than the formidable Easy Time. El Tarzan (D Class) and Bossalina (D2) emerge as the next highest classified horses in the field, predicting a gripping showdown.

Phil In Echo, unraced in Guyana, is one of the two ‘bridge’ runners, set to lead the charge for their hometown supporters on the horse racing Mash celebration race day.

Meanwhile, fans can also anticipate the debut of potential stars, including West Indian-bred three-year-olds making their local debut. One of the highlights will be the introduction of Rachel, the reigning champion Guyana-bred, promising an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling day of horse racing action.