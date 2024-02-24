Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles in control with a day left

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3 Day 3 – GHE vs. WIA

– WIA require 268 runs for victory with 3 wickets left

Kaieteur Sports – Kevin Sinclair stroked a majestic 165 not out to help the Guyana Harpy Eagles inch closer to a possible victory, as the West Indies Academy, with 3 wickets left and only a day remaining will need 268-runs for a victory at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Eagles piled on a whopping 415-7 in their second innings, after Sinclair led the way with a breathtaking knock of 165 not out off 182 deliveries.

The West Indies Test player crunched some 26 fours during his stay, which spanned the length of Day 3. His overnight partner, Kemol Savory, was the Eagles next best scorer with 58 with contributions from a few of their lower-order batters.

WIA spinner Ashmead Nedd was Guyana’s boogeyman, having tormented his old teammates to claim 5-97.

At stumps, WIA were staring a possible defeat in the face, with 7 wickets down for 161 runs. Jordan Johnson tried to keep things together with a solid 54.

The pair of Nedd (2*) and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (34*), will have immense work on their hands come the final day of play today.

Eagles’ fast-bowler Isai Thorne was lethal, grabbing 3-32, while Sinclair snatched 2 quick wickets to go along with a scalp apiece from Gudakesh Motie and Ronaldo Alimohamed.

Savory and Sinclair resumed with confidence as both batsmen reached fifty on day 3 to help stretch the lead. Savory shrugged off his fortunes from the previous rounds to reach his fifty in quick time.

The left-hander stroked 8 fours and a six before holding out to a catch off the bowling of Bishop. With the century partnership broken, Sinclair continued onwards as he eventually reached his century, courtesy of patience and timing.

Guyana’s lead venture passed the 300-mark with Sinclair adding to his milestone. Alimohamed continued to show his class as a key batsman down the order, smacking a pair of fours and sixes in his 34-ball 31 which further added to the punishment.

After blazing his way past the 150-mark, it took more guts from his countryman Nedd, to comprehensively knock over the centurion’s last partner, Permaul who departed for 29.

Final day action bowls off at 10:00h.