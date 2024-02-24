Latest update February 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles in control with a day left 

Feb 24, 2024 Sports

Kevin Sinclair stroked a majestic 165 not out for Guyana.

Kevin Sinclair stroked a majestic 165 not out for Guyana.

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3 Day 3 – GHE vs. WIA 

– WIA require 268 runs for victory with 3 wickets left 

Kaieteur Sports – Kevin Sinclair stroked a majestic 165 not out to help the Guyana Harpy Eagles inch closer to a possible victory, as the West Indies Academy, with 3 wickets left and only a day remaining will need 268-runs for a victory at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Eagles piled on a whopping 415-7 in their second innings, after Sinclair led the way with a breathtaking knock of 165 not out off 182 deliveries.

The West Indies Test player crunched some 26 fours during his stay, which spanned the length of Day 3. His overnight partner, Kemol Savory, was the Eagles next best scorer with 58 with contributions from a few of their lower-order batters.

WIA spinner Ashmead Nedd was Guyana’s boogeyman, having tormented his old teammates to claim 5-97.

At stumps, WIA were staring a possible defeat in the face, with 7 wickets down for 161 runs. Jordan Johnson tried to keep things together with a solid 54.

The pair of Nedd (2*) and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (34*), will have immense work on their hands come the final day of play today.

Eagles’ fast-bowler Isai Thorne was lethal, grabbing 3-32, while Sinclair snatched 2 quick wickets to go along with a scalp apiece from Gudakesh Motie and Ronaldo Alimohamed.

Savory and Sinclair resumed with confidence as both batsmen reached fifty on day 3 to help stretch the lead. Savory shrugged off his fortunes from the previous rounds to reach his fifty in quick time.

Kevin Sinclair was outstanding with both bat and ball for the Harpy Eagles.

Kevin Sinclair was outstanding with both bat and ball for the Harpy Eagles.

The left-hander stroked 8 fours and a six before holding out to a catch off the bowling of Bishop. With the century partnership broken, Sinclair continued onwards as he eventually reached his century, courtesy of patience and timing.

Guyana’s lead venture passed the 300-mark with Sinclair adding to his milestone. Alimohamed continued to show his class as a key batsman down the order, smacking a pair of fours and sixes in his 34-ball 31 which further added to the punishment.

After blazing his way past the 150-mark, it took more guts from his countryman Nedd, to comprehensively knock over the centurion’s last partner, Permaul who departed for 29.

Final day action bowls off at 10:00h.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Feb 24, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – As the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) eagerly prepares for the much-anticipated Mashramani Horse Race event this Sunday, February 25, the racing community is...
Read More
Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles in control with a day left 

Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles...

Feb 24, 2024

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments return to St. Kitts in 2024

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze...

Feb 24, 2024

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Feb 24, 2024

Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0 defeat against Antigua

Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0...

Feb 24, 2024

Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose Hall Town A to successive victories

Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose...

Feb 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Words are getting in the way

    Kaieteur News – The Opposition Leader seems averse to the use of the word “renegotiation”. He is not alone in this... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]