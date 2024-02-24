GFF distribute essential equipment, conducts talks on league regulations with KFC Elite League clubs

Latest update February 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director Bryan Joseph on Wednesday handed over vital equipment to representatives of the ten clubs participating in KFC Elite League Season Six and held in-depth talks regarding amendments to the tournament’s regulations.
During a straight forward ceremony on February 21 at the GFF National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, East Bank Demerara, representatives of the defending champions, Guyana Defence Force, Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Fruta Conquerors, Den Amstel, Buxton United, Ann’s Grove, Santos, and the recently promoted Monedderlust and Slingerz, were presented with balls, cones, bibs and coaches magnet boards.
Moreover, the discussion, which included a question and answer session, centred around changes to the regulations, including the introduction of player identification cards/accreditation to facilitate easy recognition of players during away matches.
Joseph stated that the equipment distribution is “a crucial component of our strategy to ensure thorough preparation for the tournament.”
“We also had a candid talk with the teams to clear the air regarding the changes to the rules and regulations of the league as we approach the kick off.”
The new season will kick off on February 25 at the NTC under newly installed FIFA approved floodlights and an enhanced playing surface.
A total of 90 games are scheduled to be played throughout Season Six at grounds in Georgetown, West Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Berbice.
Elite squads have undergone rigorous training in the past few weeks, fuelling heightened excitement amongst fans anxious to witness the outcome of the opening night doubleheader tomorrow.
The action begins at 6 p.m. with Slingerz FC facing off against Monedderlust FC, setting the stage for the evening’s pinnacle at 9 p.m. when Santos FC clashes with the formidable Guyana Defence Force FC.
