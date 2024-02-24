Champions to be crowned on Sunday when Santos face Fruta Conquerors; Swan play Friendship for 3rd

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League



Kaieteur Sports – The 5th edition of the National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsored Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association Under-11 League is anticipated to come to an exciting end on Sunday afternoon when the final is contested at the Agricola Community Ground.

Set to battle for the championship trophy are city sides Santos FC and Fruta Conquerors which had won their respective semi-final contests against East Bank clubs, Swan, and Friendship All-Stars.

Santos was pushed to the brink against Swan, that semi-final contest decided via kicks from the penalty mark after a riveting 2-2 regulation time duel. Conquerors, on the other hand, eased to a 2-0 win over Friendship All-Stars.

All the players from the final four teams are guaranteed to walk away with something. The winner will cart off a beautiful trophy and 12 replicas while the losing finalists will receive 12 replicas.

Players from the third and fourth-placed teams will each be presented with medals while there will be six individual prizes on offer; the Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer, Most Promising Player, Most Disciplined Player, and the Best Coach.

The competition had initially catered for 16 teams but only 14 competed, each team received branded and numbered tops along with two footballs.

Friendship All-Stars – Ezekiel Lynch, Jaden Glasgow, Christopher Hunte, Omario Welch, Mario Welch, Ronaldo Hubbard, Phillip Sealey, Andre Sullivan, Keon Yaw, Jahfree Davson, Trinity Bruce and Keimo Depeazer.

Fruta Conquerors – Gilbert Frank, Keion Alexis, Shines Authur, Kendo George, Troyce Bascom, Fabio Kowlessar, Clive Jacobs, Dane Vancooten, Dazell Fernandes, Dontay Kowlessar, Kareem Milton and Kenyatta Saul.

Swan – Eleon James, Stefon Singh, Kevon Charles, Jonathan Charles, Avanish Hoosain, Marcus Andrews, Ezekiel Loncke, Samuel Loncke and Akeem Daniels.

