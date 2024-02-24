CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments return to St. Kitts in 2024

SportsMax – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) returns to St. Kitts for the hosting of the CG United Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments.

The CG United Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex from 4 to 25 March with the 50 over matches starting at 10am local time.

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from 17 to 25 March at Warner Park. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm (under lights).

Barbados are the defending champions in both the CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze. The other teams are the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas, Guyana, Jamaica, Windward Islands and hosts Leeward Islands.

The Tournament starts a busy year for the West Indies Women, which see them play all their international matches away, starting with Pakistan in April, Sri Lanka in June, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October, finishing with a tour of India in December.

CWI’s Director of cricket, Miles Bascombe said, “This year’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze will be a great opportunity to build on what we started in 2023, with the creation of the West Indies Women’s Academy and the commendable performance of the Under 19 Women’s team in the historic inaugural ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup last year. 2024 is a packed year in the women’s calendar with three away bi-lateral series in Asia along with an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. The ladies have the perfect opportunity to put their names forward for selection into any of these squads by their performances in the CG United Super50 and T20 Blaze tournaments. We are all looking forward to some scintillating performances over in St. Kitts.”

Matches will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United Super50 Cup – play starts at 10am

Round 1: Monday 4 March

Leeward Islands vs Guyana

Barbados vs Jamaica

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands

Round 2: Wednesday 6 March

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica

Guyana vs Windward Islands

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Barbados

Round 3: Friday 8 March

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Jamaica

Guyana vs Barbados

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands

Round 4: Monday 11 March

Jamaica vs Windward Islands

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas

Barbados vs Leeward Islands

Round 5: Wednesday 13 March

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Leeward Islands

Jamaica vs Guyana

Barbados vs Windward Islands

CWI T20 Blaze (all matches played at Warner Park)

Round 1: Sunday 17 March

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – 10am

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Guyana – 2:30:pm

Jamaica vs Windward Islands– 7pm

Round 2: Tuesday 19 March

Windward Islands vs Barbados – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – 2:30pm

Jamaica vs Guyana – 7pm

Round 3: Thursday 21 March

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands – 10am

Jamaica vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7pm

Round 4: Saturday 23 March

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – 10am

Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands – 7pm

Round 5: Monday 25 March

Windward Islands vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – 2:30pm

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Barbados – 7pm