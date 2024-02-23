Who Own De Barge Wah Tip Over?

Kaieteur News – Nobody Knows, But Everybody Guessin’! Dem barge spill oil in Tobago waters, but who own it?

Now, who be responsible? Dat be de million-dollar question, but nobody seem to have de answer. Is dis some kinda game of Guess Who?

One report come out sayin’ dis barge be headin’ for Guyana. Guyana, you hear dat? Now, hold on a minute! Since when we startin’ to importin’ oil on a barge? Dem boys never hear ’bout such a ting! Dis ain’t no grocery delivery, dis be oil! Serious business, no joke!

But you see, dis where de plot start to thicken like soup wey you leave on de stove for too long. Dis government, dey done gone and liberalize de whole ting ’bout grantin’ licenses to import fuel. Back in de day, it used to be just de big fuel companies doin’ de transportin’ with dey big tankers. Tankers! Not no barge! And lemme tell you, dem tankers ain’t never hear ’bout capsize and spillin’ oil all ova de place.

But now? De barge come, and disaster follow like a bad smell!

So now, we in dis mess, tryna figure out who playin’ what game and who pullin’ de strings behind de scenes But yuh know, it’s hard to separate truth from fiction these days. De barge spillin’ oil, de government spillin’ words, and we left here scratchin’ we head, wonderin’ what de heck goin’ on!

Dem boys seh dis whole ting be like tryna solve a puzzle widout de picture on de box – confusin’ and frustratin’!

So we wait and we watch, hopin’ somebody come forward and spill de beans ’bout dis whole barge debacle. Until den, we just sit tight and keep playin’ dis game of Guess Who, hopin’ one day we get de answer we lookin’ for.

Talk Half! Leff Half!