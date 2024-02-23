Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Who Own De Barge Wah Tip Over?

Feb 23, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Nobody Knows, But Everybody Guessin’! Dem barge spill oil in Tobago waters, but who own it?

Now, who be responsible? Dat be de million-dollar question, but nobody seem to have de answer. Is dis some kinda game of Guess Who?

One report come out sayin’ dis barge be headin’ for Guyana. Guyana, you hear dat? Now, hold on a minute! Since when we startin’ to importin’ oil on a barge? Dem boys never hear ’bout such a ting! Dis ain’t no grocery delivery, dis be oil! Serious business, no joke!

But you see, dis where de plot start to thicken like soup wey you leave on de stove for too long. Dis government, dey done gone and liberalize de whole ting ’bout grantin’ licenses to import fuel. Back in de day, it used to be just de big fuel companies doin’ de transportin’ with dey big tankers. Tankers! Not no barge! And lemme tell you, dem tankers ain’t never hear ’bout capsize and spillin’ oil all ova de place.

But now? De barge come, and disaster follow like a bad smell!

So now, we in dis mess, tryna figure out who playin’ what game and who pullin’ de strings behind de scenes But yuh know, it’s hard to separate truth from fiction these days. De barge spillin’ oil, de government spillin’ words, and we left here scratchin’ we head, wonderin’ what de heck goin’ on!

Dem boys seh dis whole ting be like tryna solve a puzzle widout de picture on de box – confusin’ and frustratin’!

So we wait and we watch, hopin’ somebody come forward and spill de beans ’bout dis whole barge debacle. Until den, we just sit tight and keep playin’ dis game of Guess Who, hopin’ one day we get de answer we lookin’ for.

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Edward B Beharry LTD and G-Boats reinforce commitment to support YBG

Edward B Beharry LTD and G-Boats reinforce commitment to support YBG

Feb 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Edward B. Beharry Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to support youth basketball in the nation, with a simple sponsorship presentation to the Youth Basketball Guyana...
Read More
Guyana launches leg off ICC T20 World Cup festivities at Movietowne Mall 

Guyana launches leg off ICC T20 World Cup...

Feb 23, 2024

GHE vs. WIA Sinclair grabs 4, Permaul/Motie share 6 wickets to give Harpy Eagles 178-run lead heading into 3rd Day

GHE vs. WIA Sinclair grabs 4, Permaul/Motie...

Feb 23, 2024

Dey returns as GRFU president

Dey returns as GRFU president

Feb 23, 2024

Fireworks expected at Flying Ace Cycle Club organised Peoples Pawn Shop Mashramani road race

Fireworks expected at Flying Ace Cycle Club...

Feb 23, 2024

KFC Elite League primed: Ten clubs record 131 successful transfers for season six readiness

KFC Elite League primed: Ten clubs record 131...

Feb 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • More grey than green

    Kaieteur News – At his press conference held yesterday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was very flippant about the increased... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]