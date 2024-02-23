Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Marks XI, Primo XI triumph at MAYSO softball

Feb 23, 2024 Sports

Members of both teams following the games.

Members of both teams following the games.

Kaieteur Sports – Lennox Marks XI and Leron Primo XI registered victories when the teams collided in two T10 softball fixtures organised by the Mocha Arcadia Youth Sports Organisation last weekend at Mocha Community Center ground.

In the opening matchup, Lennox Marks XI batted first and posted 157-9. Lennox Marks made 34 and Odinga Douglas scored 14. Alwin De Mattos bagged 7-4 including a hat-trick.

Primo XI responded with 158-1 in 9.5 overs. Primo struck 82 and Dellon John scored 53.

Leron Primo collects the best batman prize from Threnice Anderson.

Leron Primo collects the best batman prize from Threnice Anderson.

In the second game, Primo XI took first strike and scored 266-4. Primo slammed 88, Eyaaz Mohamed 74 and Shaka Flue 56. Mark Alleyne took 1-31.

Marks XI replied with 267-5 in 13.4 overs. Jason Sampson made 51 and Ponga Sam 44. Flue had 2-57.

Prizes were handed out to Primo-best batsman, De Mattos- best bowler, the winning team which was donated by Nigel Anderson, a former cricketer from Mocha. Marks – best batsman, Flue- best bowler and Primo-most sixes, received prizes for their performances in the second game.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Edward B Beharry LTD and G-Boats reinforce commitment to support YBG

Edward B Beharry LTD and G-Boats reinforce commitment to support YBG

Feb 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Edward B. Beharry Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to support youth basketball in the nation, with a simple sponsorship presentation to the Youth Basketball Guyana...
Read More
Guyana launches leg off ICC T20 World Cup festivities at Movietowne Mall 

Guyana launches leg off ICC T20 World Cup...

Feb 23, 2024

GHE vs. WIA Sinclair grabs 4, Permaul/Motie share 6 wickets to give Harpy Eagles 178-run lead heading into 3rd Day

GHE vs. WIA Sinclair grabs 4, Permaul/Motie...

Feb 23, 2024

Dey returns as GRFU president

Dey returns as GRFU president

Feb 23, 2024

Fireworks expected at Flying Ace Cycle Club organised Peoples Pawn Shop Mashramani road race

Fireworks expected at Flying Ace Cycle Club...

Feb 23, 2024

KFC Elite League primed: Ten clubs record 131 successful transfers for season six readiness

KFC Elite League primed: Ten clubs record 131...

Feb 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • More grey than green

    Kaieteur News – At his press conference held yesterday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was very flippant about the increased... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]