Marks XI, Primo XI triumph at MAYSO softball

Kaieteur Sports – Lennox Marks XI and Leron Primo XI registered victories when the teams collided in two T10 softball fixtures organised by the Mocha Arcadia Youth Sports Organisation last weekend at Mocha Community Center ground.

In the opening matchup, Lennox Marks XI batted first and posted 157-9. Lennox Marks made 34 and Odinga Douglas scored 14. Alwin De Mattos bagged 7-4 including a hat-trick.

Primo XI responded with 158-1 in 9.5 overs. Primo struck 82 and Dellon John scored 53.

In the second game, Primo XI took first strike and scored 266-4. Primo slammed 88, Eyaaz Mohamed 74 and Shaka Flue 56. Mark Alleyne took 1-31.

Marks XI replied with 267-5 in 13.4 overs. Jason Sampson made 51 and Ponga Sam 44. Flue had 2-57.

Prizes were handed out to Primo-best batsman, De Mattos- best bowler, the winning team which was donated by Nigel Anderson, a former cricketer from Mocha. Marks – best batsman, Flue- best bowler and Primo-most sixes, received prizes for their performances in the second game.