KFC Elite League primed: Ten clubs record 131 successful transfers for season six readiness

Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In a flurry of activity across the ten Guyana Football Federation-KFC Elite League clubs, a total of one hundred and thirty-one player transfers have been successfully completed.
Santos FC has seized the initiative by securing the addition of twenty-three new members to their roster, gearing up for the upcoming Season Six set to kick off on February 25 at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Reigning champions the Guyana Defence Force FC have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of thirteen new players. Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force FC has made a significant move by securing sixteen transfers. Additionally, Season Five’s second-place winners, Western Tigers FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, and Fruta Conquerors FC, have all strengthened their teams with the addition of sixteen new players each.
Buxton United FC’s roster has seen a boost with twelve transfers, while Den Amstel FC has welcomed seven new players.
Returning to the KFC Elite League this season, Monedderlust FC has made significant additions with seven new players, while Slingerz FC has successfully integrated five new transfers into their squad.
GFF General Secretary Ian Alves said it has been an “active transfer season with clubs strategically fortifying their rosters for Season Six. All transfers have been successfully completed according to the FIFA and GFF rules and regulations, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating tournament.”
The January transfer window opened on January 1 and closed on January 31, giving clubs a limited period to make strategic player acquisitions and adjustments before the start of the 2024 football season.
A total of 90 games are scheduled for Season Six at grounds in Georgetown, West Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Berbice.
The League stands as the apex of local senior men’s competition, serving as a crucial pathway for players to catch the attention of national team programmes, as well as scouts from regional and international clubs.
The opening night will feature an exciting double header at the NTC with Slingerz FC squaring off against Monedderlust FC at 6 p.m., paving the way for the highlight of the evening at 8 p.m. – Santos FC against the formidable Guyana Defence Force FC.
