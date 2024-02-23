Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

GHE vs. WIA Sinclair grabs 4, Permaul/Motie share 6 wickets to give Harpy Eagles 178-run lead heading into 3rd Day

Feb 23, 2024 Sports

Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair and Ashmead Nedd

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3 Day 2…

– GHE 2nd innings 165-5 (Nedd 4-27) 

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles closed off a strong second day of action at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, as they will venture into Day 3 with a strong 178-run lead over the West Indies Academy, thanks to some magic from their spinners.

WIA were outplayed on the second day, having resumed on 96-4 they were eventually knocked over for 162 all out in 49 overs.

In response the champs were 165-5 at the end of play batting a second time, with Kemol Savory unbeaten on 20 and Kevin Sinclair 16*.

The Eagles looked a much better team batting this time around, despite none of their batters reaching significant milestones.

Vice-captain Kevlon Anderson missed out on a half-century, as we scored a gritty 49. Captain Tevin Imlach chipped in 29, while opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (22) and Matthew Nandu (19) again managed to give away their starts.

WIA spinner and Guyanese Ashmead Nedd, bamboozled his countrymen, single-handedly wiping out their top order as he finished with 4-27 and today to possibly add to his tally.

West Indies Academy opener Rashawn Worrell turned his overnight innings of 34 into the team’s top score of 58.

All-rounder Joshua Bishop then added some impetus down the order with a brisk 51 off 66 (7×4), to end as 1st innings top-scorers, upon resumption of play.

It was a clinical exhibition of spin from Guyana, led by off-spinner Sinclair who finished with 4-45, snapping up all his victims prior to the close of play on Day 1.

The return of West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie seemingly boosted the morale of his fellow slow-bowlers, as the left-arm spinner grabbed 3-31 upon his return to the national side.

His senior partner, Veerasammy Permaul also looked a different bowler compared to the previous games, returning stingy figures of 3-15 as the pair of left-arm spin magicians finished with a total of 6 wickets following their spells.

