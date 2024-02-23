Edward B Beharry LTD and G-Boats reinforce commitment to support YBG

Kaieteur Sports – The Edward B. Beharry Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to support youth basketball in the nation, with a simple sponsorship presentation to the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) held yesterday at its Charlotte Street location.

The company, known for its dedication to community initiatives, has once again pledged its support to the thriving Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG), recognizing the crucial role it plays in bridging the gap for the youth (s) in the absence of several active basketball programmes designed for schools and young players.

At the ceremony, Beharry Limited brand manager, Malissa Jeffers handed over a substantial contribution to the YBG, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the growth and sustainability of youth basketball. The generous donation included a sum of $1,000,000 in cash and another one million in-kind contributions. This significant support aims to cushion the financial burden associated with organising upcoming basketball series.

The company Brand Manager, Jeffers stresses the importance of the Beharry Group commitment to nurturing talent, fostering discipline, and building character through youth basketball so that our students can reach their full potential on and off the court.

On the same day G-Boats GY has also renewed its partnership for a fifth straight year. This year’s sponsorship is also to the time of $300,000 dollars, parts of which will go towards the rehabilitation of the ST Ignatius Secondary School Court and the installing of basketball hoops, according to Daniel LaFont, Business Development Director.

YBG’ Co- Director, Chris Bowman said that the organization was elated by the renewal of sponsorship by community partners such as Edward B Beharry Ltd and G-BOATS GY without them we would not have anything close to a basketball nursery, which have now been sustained for over 17 years.

Meanwhile, the upcoming event is set to kick start the YBG calendar for high school and tertiary basketball season, which will bounce off with the 5×5 Challenge Series and Shooting Competition on February 24th and 25th at the National Gymnasium (indoor), located at Mandela Avenue.

The action-packed event is scheduled to commence at 10 am daily. The 5×5 Challenge Series is designed to serve as a warm-up tournament for teams across five age divisions, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season.