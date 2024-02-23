Dey returns as GRFU president

Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Ryan Dey secured a second term as president of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) following the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections held last Sunday at the National Racquet Centre.
Dey and his newly formed Executive Committee are slated to serve until 2026.
The AGM, attended by representatives from Panthers, Caribs, Hornets, Police Falcons, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and Former GRFU President turned Patron, Kit Nascimento, featured uncontested elections, resulting in Dey’s slate securing their positions.
Dey, a former National youth and senior player, will be supported by Jamal Scott as Senior Vice President, Godfrey Broomes as Junior Vice President, Petal Adams as Secretary, and Ryan Gonsalves returning as Treasurer. Randall Duguid takes on the role of Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, with Committee Members including Ronaldo Griffith, James Osbourne, and Scott Garraway.
Joseph Allen assumes the role of Public Relations Officer (PRO).
Following the elections, Dey outlined his commitment to revitalizing and advancing the sport in Guyana through various initiatives. (RT)
Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana
Feb 23, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Edward B. Beharry Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to support youth basketball in the nation, with a simple sponsorship presentation to the Youth Basketball Guyana...
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Feb 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his press conference held yesterday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was very flippant about the increased... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In today’s complex global landscape, peace and prosperity face significant threats due to a blatant... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]