Dey returns as GRFU president

Feb 23, 2024 Sports

Executive Committee members of the GRFU following their recently held AGM and Elections.

Kaieteur Sports – Ryan Dey secured a second term as president of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) following the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections held last Sunday at the National Racquet Centre.

Dey and his newly formed Executive Committee are slated to serve until 2026.

The AGM, attended by representatives from Panthers, Caribs, Hornets, Police Falcons, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and Former GRFU President turned Patron, Kit Nascimento, featured uncontested elections, resulting in Dey’s slate securing their positions.

Dey, a former National youth and senior player, will be supported by Jamal Scott as Senior Vice President, Godfrey Broomes as Junior Vice President, Petal Adams as Secretary, and Ryan Gonsalves returning as Treasurer. Randall Duguid takes on the role of Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, with Committee Members including Ronaldo Griffith, James Osbourne, and Scott Garraway.

Joseph Allen assumes the role of Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Following the elections, Dey outlined his commitment to revitalizing and advancing the sport in Guyana through various initiatives. (RT)

