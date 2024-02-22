Sinclair keeps Harpy Eagles flying, as WIA trail by 79-runs heading into second day

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…GHE vs. WIA

– James 5-43, (Eagles 1st innings 173 all out) , Sinclair 4-32 (WIA 1st innings 96-4)

Kaieteur Sports – Kevin Sinclair picked up 4 late wickets during the final session of day one to help give the Guyana Harpy Eagles a 79-run lead over the West Indies Academy (WIA) going into the second day of action at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Round 3 of the 4-Day Championships bowled off yesterday with Guyana limping to 175 before losing all their wickets, after electing to bat first.

The champs again failed to make an impact with the bat as the young WIA fast-bowlers operated with venom to help their team gain a slight advantage.

Captain Tevin Imlach (24), Kevin Sinclair (24), opener Matthew Nandu (28) and Ronaldo Alimohamed who finished with an unbeaten 30, were the first innings contributors.

Fast-bowler Joshua James celebrated his 23rd birthday in grand style, returning 5-43 from 13.4 overs as he led the Academy’s attack on the Champs.

Fellow pacers, Johann Layne was exceptional during his spell which yielded 2-27 while Kelvin Pittman bowled a decent spell for his 1-46.

Spin played a crucial role too as Joshua Bishop snared 2-31, while Guyanese Ashmead Nedd ended with 1-22, guiding WIA to a phenomenal bowling outing versus the defending champions.

Test all-rounder Kevin Sinclair ran through the WIA top-order prior to the close of play as he gave Guyana a 79-run lead, ending with 4-32 as the Academy finished on 96-4 after 26 overs.

Joshua Bishop 33* will resume his innings today with partner, opener Rashawn Worrell, who will be eyeing a significant score after hitting three fours and 2 sixes in his 34 not out.

James’ birthday shenanigans with the ball got underway when he landed a huge dent onto Guyana’s middle-order.

The pacer snapped up three huge scalps including; vice-captain Kevlon Anderson (13), Raymon Perez (6) and a returning Imlach; who looked fluent up front before playing a bit more watchful after losing his partners.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (14) failed to capitalize on his form from the last game, being outclassed by his Guyanese counterpart and local teammate, Nedd, who bowled well against his former teammates.

Nandu continued to look set for a score at the top of the order, digging in for a solid 66-ball 28 with four boundaries before being out caught, off the bowling of Layne.

Wicket-keeper Kemol Savory (9) had his stumps uprooted by Pittman, leaving Guyana heading into the tea break with almost half their side back in the Pavillion.

Sinclair and Alimohamed showed some resistance at the back end of the final session on day 1.

However, a rampant WIA bowling unit had other ideas as James completed his 5-fer with help from Bishop and Layne, the Academy eventually mowing down the champs before getting some time to acclimatize to the pitch prior to stumps.

Also at stumps on day 1, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were bowled out in their 1st innings for 136. Leewards Hurricanes meanwhile finished 137 all out in their 1st innings.

Day 2 action continues from 10:00h.