Norwegian, Guyanese companies team up to form country’s largest engineering and asset management firm

Kaieteur News – Axess Group, a world-class sustainable solutions provider out of Norway, has partnered with Guyana Logistics and Support Services Inc. (GLASS) to form Axess Glass Inc. Together they now represent the largest Engineering and Asset Integrity Management (AIM) company in Guyana.

In a statement seen by this news agency, this collaboration marks a significant milestone since Axess began its operations in Guyana in 2021, providing a comprehensive range of services including design, inspection, maintenance, certification, engineering, and installation for offshore and onshore equipment. Their expertise spans across various types of equipment, such as cranes, lifting appliances, and drilling equipment, catering to the major companies in the energy sector.

GLASS, operating since 2011, has established itself as a vital service provider in Guyana, offering international and domestic logistics, manpower recruitment, construction, transportation, and warehouse storage services mainly to the oil and gas industry. Its ISO certification has been pivotal in understanding the intricacies of the oil and gas sector, enabling GLASS to secure and successfully execute numerous projects.

Kaieteur News understands that the joint venture is a strategic move by Axess to invest in local content and contribute to the economic development of the regions it operates in. Matthew Stanley, ExxonMobil Global Account Manager at Axess Group, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “With an increase in oil discoveries in Guyana in recent years, we anticipate more opportunities to deliver our full suite of solutions to clients.”

He added, “We are happy to build on the successful cooperation between the two companies since 2021. This joint venture combines Axess’ decades-long experience in the energy industry, and GLASS’ local knowledge and expertise, enabling us to meet the needs of the expanding market as a full-service organisation.”

Reflecting on GLASS’s growth, Glenn Low-A-Chee, the Managing Director of GLASS, remarked, “Since opening its doors more than a decade ago as one of the first logistics service providers in the country, GLASS has transformed to become a household name while delivering a myriad of services to the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry.”

Daniel Patton, Canadian Director of GLASS, added, “Under this JV arrangement we look forward to combining our expertise and knowledge with Axess’ decades-long experience in the energy industry, allowing both companies to benefit from the growing opportunities in the market as a full-service organisation.”

According to the statement, this partnership was facilitated through Axess Baffin Inc.’s participation in a trade mission to Guyana in late 2022, organized by Energy NL. The mission aimed to foster trade relations between Canada and Guyana, involving significant stakeholders such as the High Commission of Canada to Guyana, the Provincial Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, and the Guyanese Government. Importantly, this venture is seen as a strategic alignment to leverage the expertise of both companies to address the increasing demands of the market.