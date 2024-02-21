Latest update February 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Kwakwani, Georgetown B clinch Mash Clash 3×3 Inter-Ward Basketball titles

Feb 21, 2024 Sports

Some of the action on Sunday as Georgetown B team forward drives through center court.

Kaieteur Sports – Kwakwani Boys and Georgetown B emerged victorious, claiming the coveted titles in the Mash Clash 3×3 Inter-Ward Edition Basketball Battle on Sunday at the National Gymnasium Hard court located along Mandela Avenue.

The Cevons-sponsored event proved to be a resounding success, drawing a sizable crowd eager to witness the intense competition. Young talents showcased their skills on the court, creating an electrifying atmosphere for basketball enthusiasts.

In the male category, Kwakwani All Stars faced off against East Bank in a series of epic duels. Ultimately, Kwakwani Boys emerged triumphant, securing the first-place prize of $100,000 at the conclusion of the challenge.

On the female end, the spotlight belonged to the Georgetown Girls, who outshone their opponents from Kwakwani to claim the female championship.

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Association and the Guyana Basketball Federation expressed their sincere gratitude to the event’s sponsors, without whom the Mash Clash 3×3 – Inter-Ward Edition would not have been possible.

Jermaine Slater, GBF Vice President share photo-op with the Kwakwani Male Basketball team.

The generous support from Cevons Waste Management Inc., ANSA McAL Distribution Inc. through the Hennessy brand, Cigars & Cognac Bar, Eco Bar and Lounge, Maritime Administration Department Guyana, Cole’s Screen Printers, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, by extention, the National Sports Commission was instrumental in making the tournament a reality.

The success of the Mash Clash 3×3 Inter-Ward Edition not only highlights the skill and determination of the participating teams but also underscores the importance of community support and sponsorship in fostering a vibrant basketball culture in the nation.

