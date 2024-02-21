Elite League Season Six Prep: Referees, including FIFA four, attend one-day refresher workshop

Kaieteur Sports – Fifteen registered referees took part in a one-day refresher course on February 17 to gear up for officiating a total of ninety games in Elite League Season Six scheduled to start on February 25.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Refereeing Department training session was held at the Federation’s National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, and attended by FIFA Assistant Referee Kleon Lindey, lone female FIFA Assistant Referee Denisha Isaacs, FIFA Referee Shavin Greene and FIFA Futsal Referee Colin Abel.

Also at the course were referees Gladwyn Johnson, Micah Erskine, Anthony Adams, and assistant referees Clenton Daniel, Otis Williams, Safiya Goulding, Brandon Cyrus, Mitera Thomas, Patrick December and Royden Ramsey. Along with invitees Miksha Crossman,

Aliyah Antigua, Ebonie McNiel and Aquiba Raynolds.

Conducted by assessors Ingram Johnson, Abdulla Hamid, Sherwin Moore, Tyrone

Tyrrell, Natasha Lewis, Sherwin Johnson, Lenval Peart, and Colin Bowry, the training session comprised a theoretical classroom segment to update officials on law modifications and Elite League regulations, and field sessions, as well as fitness conditioning.

Preparations are in full swing for the start of Season Six on February 25 featuring ten of the country’s top clubs – defending champions Guyana Defence Force, Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Fruta Conquerors, Den Amstel, Buxton United, Ann’s Grove, Santos, Monedderlust and Slingerz.

Facilitator Hamid shared that the workshop was interactive, and that the majority of participants were up to date with the regulations. He noted that the officials are prepared to officiate “at the highest level” throughout the ninety games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Games will be played at grounds in Georgetown, West Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Berbice. Match days, predominantly featuring double-headers, will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays.

The eagerly awaited opening match is scheduled to occur at the NTC under recently installed floodlights and on a renovated pitch.

Referee Erskine reassured that the referees are committed to delivering “our best possible standard, ensuring the game is played in accordance with FIFA laws and regulations.”

The winning club will be awarded $2,000,000 in cash prize, with second, third and fourth place finishers receiving prizes of $1,200,000, $800,000 and $500,000, respectively.

The Elite League stands as the zenith of local senior men’s competition, serving as a pathway for players to be identified for the national team programme, as well as by regional and international clubs.