Eagles face stern test versus Windies Academy, as teams seek to rebound from losses

Guyana Harpy Eagles will want to rebound this round.

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…

– Imlach to assume Harpy Eagles captaincy role, Anderson named deputy

Kaieteur Sports – After a mixed start to their season, Guyana Harpy Eagles will be seeking an immediate turnaround as they square off against young yet dangerous West Indies Academy team, when Round 3 bowls off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Guyana will be desperate to turn their fortunes around, having got off to a tough start this season. Their most recent defeat at the hands of the Leeward Hurricanes was an eye-opener, as they went down by 273 runs.

West Indies Academy are also looking to rebound from their 6-wicket defeat which the Trinidad Red Force handed them in the last round.

With the inclusion of Tevin Imlach and Gudakesh Motie, the Harpy Eagles should play more to their strengths thus round. Tagenarine Chanderpaul found some form during the 2nd innings of the last game and while the middle-order showed glimpses of form, the Eagles will need to play more tempered shots while maintaining their aggression.

Teddy Bishop, Nyeem Young, Akeem Auguste, Johann Layne and Guyanese Ashmead Nedd make up the core of the WIA squad. Bishop showed form with a half-century in the last match to help boost their morale.

Spinner Nedd in particular will be huge on the part of the Academy’s behalf, facing his countrymen and local teammates not to mention his father; Guyana Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin.

With a number of pieces to tinker with in both departments, Windies Academy should look to take advantage of the Eagles current state. On the other hand, Guyana could use this current down-form to spring a turnaround, especially against a much younger squad.

The defending champions Guyana currently sit in 7th place (second to last) with 10.4 points, while today’s opponent WIA hover in 6th position with 19.4 points. Match bowls off from 10:00h.

Meanwhile, table leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes face Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at Chedwin Park, Spanish Town Jamaica bowling off at 10:00h.

Also in Jamaica, starting at 11:00h, Barbados Pride and home team Jamaica Scorpions face each other at famous Sabina Park in Kingston.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will lock horns with the Leewards Hurricanes starting at 11:00h.